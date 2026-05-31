Gangtok, May 31: The Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked the State Government to immediately cancel the ongoing odd-even vehicle movement restrictions. They point out that these rules, specifically the Odd-Even Vehicle Restriction, are causing widespread inconvenience to the public across the Himalayan state.

In a press statement released on Saturday, BJP Sikkim expressed concern over the difficulties residents are facing due to the restrictions. They argue that Sikkim’s mountainous terrain, scattered settlements, and limited transportation options make personal vehicles essential for daily travel.

The Odd-Even Vehicle Restriction has further complicated an already challenging transportation landscape.

The party noted that the policy has negatively impacted students, teachers, government employees, farmers, small business owners, daily wage earners, patients, and other citizens who rely on private vehicles for commuting and earning a living.

While the BJP recognizes the government’s efforts to tackle current challenges and ensure public safety, they believe that administrative actions must be practical and responsive to the everyday realities of life in the state.

According to the party, the restrictions have disrupted routine activities, complicated travel plans, and added more difficulties for families already facing geographic and logistical issues.

The ongoing Odd-Even Vehicle Restriction has sparked discussions among various stakeholders regarding its long-term impact on mobility.

The BJP has urged the government to reconsider its decision and abolish the odd-even system, stating that this change would bring immediate relief to the people, especially those affected by the Odd-Even Vehicle Restriction.

Reaffirming its commitment to the public’s well-being, the party stated it would continue to address issues affecting citizens and advocate for practical, people-focused governance in the best interest of Sikkim.

The party also emphasized that the Odd-Even Vehicle Restriction should be replaced with more effective solutions that consider the unique needs of Sikkim’s citizens.