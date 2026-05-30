CM Prem Singh Tamang Sets Vision for World-Class Education at Chief Minister’s Model School Foundation Day

Gangtok, May 30: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Saturday attended the First Foundation Day celebration of the Chief Minister’s Model School at Assam Lingzey, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to transforming Sikkim’s education system into a world-class model by 2047.

Addressing students, teachers, parents, and staff, the Chief Minister congratulated the school community and lauded the efforts of Director Col. Ujjwal Khatiwada in establishing the institution as a center of academic excellence and holistic development.

The Chief Minister said the school was envisioned not only as a place for academic achievement but also as a hub for innovation, character building, and all-round learning. He emphasized that Sikkim’s long-term educational goal aligns with the vision of a developed India by 2047, where every student receives equal opportunities to excel.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive education, Tamang stated that success should not be measured solely by examination results but by ensuring that every child is supported with the guidance, resources, and opportunities needed for both academic and personal growth.

He called upon students, teachers, parents, administrators, and the wider community to work collectively towards building an education system rooted in quality teaching, digital learning, scientific thinking, environmental awareness, and strong moral values.

The Chief Minister further noted that the institution has been established to provide quality education and equal opportunities to children from all backgrounds, particularly those from economically weaker sections. Encouraging students to make the most of the platform, he urged them to pursue excellence through hard work, discipline, and determination.

Expressing confidence in the future of Sikkim’s youth, Tamang said the Chief Minister’s Model School has the potential to become a benchmark for educational excellence and a source of pride for the entire state.