Gangtok, May 31: The Sikkim Government has removed the odd-even vehicle movement restriction for private vehicles statewide, except in Gangtok town. This change follows a review of fuel supply and the establishment of sufficient petrol and diesel reserves.

The Home Department, in a notice issued on Saturday, confirmed that the earlier restrictions on private vehicles in all districts will no longer apply outside Gangtok. However, the existing odd-even rules within Gangtok town will still be in effect. Rules regarding government vehicles also remain the same.

The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP) welcomed this decision and called it a significant victory for the people. In a video statement, party spokesperson Mahesh Rai said that this move reflects the collective voice of citizens who endured considerable difficulties due to the restrictions.

Rai pointed out that the party has repeatedly highlighted how the odd-even system affected students, workers, traders, daily commuters, and other groups. He stressed that public policies should be practical and meet the real-life needs of people in Sikkim.

Describing the change as a win for public opinion, the CAP spokesperson reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting the public interest and holding the government accountable. He mentioned that the party will keep advocating for open and people-focused governance.

Many residents across the state have welcomed the withdrawal, as numerous individuals raised concerns about the challenges posed by the restrictions, especially given Sikkim’s tough terrain and limited transportation options.