Sikkim Government Sets July 15 Deadline for Temporary Restoration of Lachen Road

Gangtok, May 29: The Sikkim Government has stepped up efforts to address the ongoing road issues affecting Lachen. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led a meeting at Samman Bhawan on Thursday.

The meeting included Pipons, representatives of the Lachen Dzumsa, local residents, senior government officials, and members from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Project Swastik and the 27 Mountain Division. Ministers, district officials from Mangan, and heads of various departments also took part in the discussions.

During the meeting, participants discussed the problems caused by the disrupted road access and explored possible ways to fix the issue. After thorough discussions, everyone agreed to continue temporary restoration and repair work, urging the Army authorities to finish by July 15.

To develop a long-term solution, the Chief Minister directed the creation of a high-level committee to inspect the site and provide recommendations. They will also consider the option of building a tunnel, depending on technical feasibility and expert evaluation.

Reassuring residents that this issue is a priority, Tamang mentioned that he has already contacted the Prime Minister of India and will seek a meeting with the Defence Minister to advocate for a permanent solution.

The Chief Minister stressed that restoring access to Lachen is vital for the well-being of local residents and for national security and tourism, both of which are significant for Sikkim and the country.