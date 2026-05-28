Follow-Up: Bereaved Husband Breaks Silence on STNM Hospital Tragedy

Gangtok, May 28 : Swarup Chettri, the bereaved husband of late Sweta Karki, whose death alongside their unborn twin children shook Sikkim to its core, has spoken exclusively to The Voice of Sikkim in his first in-depth interview since the tragedy. What emerges is not merely a personal account of loss, but a deeply troubling narrative of alleged medical negligence, institutional indifference, and what he claims was physical aggression by police personnel while he was seeking justice for his family.

“I Just Wanted Someone to Listen”

For Swarup Chettri, the nightmare did not begin with death — it began with being ignored.

Speaking in a composed but emotionally charged tone, Chettri recounted the harrowing hours inside the gynaecology ward of Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, Gangtok, where his wife Sweta was admitted — a pregnancy fifteen years in the making. He described what he believes were critical lapses in medical attention during a window of time that could have made all the difference.

Both unborn twins were lost at the hospital. Sweta Karki, critically ill, was subsequently referred to Neotia Hospital in Siliguri, where she passed away later — leaving behind a family shattered beyond words and an entire state demanding accountability.

Alleged Police Altercation: A Disturbing New Dimension

In what adds a deeply troubling layer to an already grave case, Chettri made a serious allegation during the interview — claiming that he was subjected to physical aggression by police personnel while submitting documents related to the case.

The claim, if substantiated, raises serious questions not only about the medical handling of his wife’s case, but about whether a grieving family seeking justice was met with force instead of support. This allegation introduces a dimension that demands the attention of the ongoing inquiry commission — one that goes beyond hospital protocols and into the conduct of those entrusted with public safety.

A Case That Has Moved an Entire State

The death of Sweta Karki and her twin babies has been more than a news story for Sikkim — it has been a reckoning.

A viral video released by Chettri immediate aftermath of the tragedy swept across social media, triggering widespread public grief and outrage. Citizens across the state called for transparency, accountability, and systemic reform in healthcare delivery at STNM Hospital, Sikkim’s flagship government medical institution.

The Sikkim government responded in two stages. On May 8, a five-member departmental inquiry committee was constituted to examine the course of treatment from admission through referral. The following day, May 9, the government escalated its response by forming a formal Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, via Home Department Notification No. 49/Home/2026. The commission is chaired by Shri N. Sridar Rao, IPS, Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption).

The Question That Lingers

As Sikkim awaits the inquiry commission’s findings, Swarup Chettri’s voice — measured, grief-stricken, and resolute — cuts through the procedural language of government notifications with a simple human truth: a family waited fifteen years for children, and lost everything in a matter of days.

“I only want the truth to come out,” he said. “That is all I am asking for.”

The Voice of Sikkim will continue to follow this case closely and provide updates as the inquiry commission progresses.

You can also read past related coverage in this website

— 15-Year Wait Ends in Tragedy: Twin Babies Lost, Mother Fights for Life After Alleged Lapse at STNM Hospital

— Sikkim Govt Orders Probe Into Death of Mother and Unborn Twins at STNM Hospital

— Sikkim Government Forms Inquiry Commission for STNM Hospital Treatment Case