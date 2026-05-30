Gangtok, May 30: The Sikkim High Court has addressed a public interest petition that challenges the State Government’s decision to extend the odd-even vehicle rule to all districts. The court has asked the government to clarify what it is doing to keep people moving.

The case was heard on 29 May 2026 by Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, after Mahesh Rai and others filed the petition.

The key issue is a recent government order that expanded the odd-even system. This rule, which previously applied only in Gangtok town, is now in effect for all districts, affecting all vehicles except taxis and two-wheelers. The order also removed all previous exemptions “until further orders.”

The Sikkim Odd Even Rule High Court has become a significant topic of discussion regarding the government’s response to traffic regulations.

The petitioners argued that the extended restrictions are limiting people’s freedom to travel and causing real hardship.

The State Government, represented by the Additional Advocate General, countered this claim. It argued that the petitioner is a political rival seeking public attention, and questioned his sincerity in bringing the case.

The Court chose not to address that dispute at this time. It stated that the main concern now is the difficulties ordinary people are facing due to the odd-even rule, and it found no reason to doubt the petitioner’s intentions.

The bench then issued two important directions. First, it asked the State Government to document what steps it has taken to improve public transport so that people can move freely despite the restrictions. Second, it directed all District Collectors to issue public notices within three days, inviting complaints and grievances from residents about the travel difficulties they are experiencing.

The District Collectors must gather these grievances and report back to the Court.

The case has been adjourned to 9 June 2026, when the government’s report and the public’s complaints are expected to be heard.