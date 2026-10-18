Dushyant Kumar Gautam Arrives in Gangtok Ahead of Swearing-In as Sikkim Governor

Governor-designate Dushyant Kumar Gautam received by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at Burtuk Helipad on October 18, 2026.

Gangtok, October 18: Sikkim Governor-designate Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived in Gangtok on Sunday, a day before his scheduled swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan on October 19.

Gautam landed at Burtuk Helipad, where Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) received him alongside Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Raj Kumari Thapa, Cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior state government officials.

The reception was also attended by the Mayor and councillors of Gangtok Municipal Corporation, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, political advisors to the Chief Minister, advisors, chairpersons and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs).

Following his arrival, the Governor-designate was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by personnel of the Sikkim Armed Police at Burtuk Helipad.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Gautam was appointed as the 21st Governor of Sikkim by President Droupadi Murmu on October 12, 2026, succeeding Om Prakash Mathur.

The formal swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan, Gangtok, on Monday, October 19, marking the beginning of Gautam’s tenure as Governor of Sikkim.

Report: IPR, Government of Sikkim