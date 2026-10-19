Dushyant Kumar Gautam Takes Oath as 19th Governor of Sikkim

Gangtok, October 19: Dushyant Kumar Gautam was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Sikkim on Monday at a formal ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Gangtok, succeeding Om Prakash Mathur.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim, Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque, administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, senior government officials, elected representatives and other dignitaries.

The ceremony began with Chief Secretary R. Telang presenting and reading out the President’s Warrant of Appointment. Following the oath-taking, Gautam signed the solemn oath and affirmation, formally assuming his responsibilities as Governor.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang subsequently introduced the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, members of the Council of Ministers, High Court judges, the Deputy Speaker, legislators and other dignitaries to the newly appointed Governor.

Gautam was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by personnel of the Sikkim Armed Police.

Among those attending the ceremony were the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation, government advisors, chairpersons, Officers on Special Duty, former legislators, representatives of the Indian Army and Central Government agencies, and senior state government officials.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Gautam as Governor of Sikkim on October 12, 2026. His swearing-in marks the beginning of a new gubernatorial tenure in the Himalayan state.

Report: IPR, Government of Sikkim