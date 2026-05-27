Sikkim Achieves Full Literacy Status as President Droupadi Murmu Declares Historic Milestone

Gangtok, May 27 : In a landmark moment for the Himalayan state, Prem Singh Tamang announced that Sikkim has officially been declared a Fully Literate State under the ULLAS program during Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Sikkim on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister called it a proud and defining achievement for the people of Sikkim. He said the recognition reflects the state’s ongoing efforts toward inclusive education, empowerment, and social progress. The literacy mission successfully reached remote villages, Gram Panchayats, and communities across the state. It ensured that adult learners were not left behind in their journey of education and development.

The program saw participation from people of all age groups. Many learned to read and write for the first time in their lives. The government praised their determination and enthusiasm as the true spirit behind the vision of a “Saakshar Sikkim.”

The Chief Minister also thanked the Education Department, volunteer teachers, coordinators, educators, and officials who contributed to the literacy campaign. Their collective efforts and dedication helped turn the initiative into a statewide success.

The Chief Minister emphasized that literacy goes beyond reading and writing. He stated that education is the foundation of dignity, equality, confidence, and self-reliance. He urged citizens to continue working together to build a progressive and enlightened Sikkim, where knowledge and opportunity are accessible to everyone.

This declaration marks a significant achievement in Sikkim’s educational journey. It is expected to enhance the state’s reputation as one of India’s leading regions in human development and social inclusion.