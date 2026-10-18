Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Sikkim CM Golay Mourns Deaths, Prays for Victims

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang mourns the victims of the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede.

Kolkata/Gangtok, October 18, 2026: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has expressed deep sorrow over the reported loss of lives in a stampede-like incident at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday evening.

The tragedy, which occurred on October 17 during Durga Puja celebrations, reportedly left several devotees dead and many others injured after a sudden crowd surge near the pandal.

In a condolence message shared on social media, Tamang said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the incident. He conveyed his sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones and wished those undergoing treatment a speedy and complete recovery.

The Chief Minister also prayed to Maa Durga for eternal peace for the departed souls and strength and courage for the bereaved families to endure their loss.

Heavy Rainfall and Overcrowding Reported

According to preliminary accounts, thousands of devotees had gathered at the popular Durga Puja pandal when heavy rainfall reportedly triggered a sudden movement of visitors towards the covered premises.

The resulting crowd pressure allegedly caused several people to fall, leaving others trapped in the rush near the entry and exit passages.

Questions have also emerged about crowd management and the safety of the temporary structure. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and the sequence of events have yet to be independently established.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the festive celebrations, with the Sikkim Chief Minister joining those expressing condolences to the affected families.

Death Toll Rises to 19; Investigation Underway

Latest reports on Sunday morning put the death toll at 19, with injury figures ranging from 25 to approximately 35. The injured were taken to hospitals in Kolkata, including Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.