PM Modi Pens Heartfelt Letter to Sikkim CM on 50th Statehood Day, Promises Major Boost for Sports and Tourism

Gangtok, May 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a deeply personal and encouraging letter to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, celebrating the state’s momentous 50th Statehood Day. Dispatched from his camp office in The Hague on May 16, 2026, the letter reflects on the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the Himalayan state and outlines a strong roadmap for its future development.

Reflecting on his late April trip to the state, PM Modi expressed how the people of Sikkim completely won him over. He vividly recalled the massive turnout and vibrant energy during his roadshow in Gangtok. Sharing a particularly fond memory, the Prime Minister wrote about playing football with local youngsters early in the morning. Calling the youth confident and rooted, he assured them that the central government will do everything possible to upgrade the sporting infrastructure in the state so their aspirations can take flight.

The Prime Minister also took a moment to praise Sikkim’s global reputation as a pioneer in environmental conservation. Recounting his visit to the Orchidarium at Ridge Park, he noted that the state is a living example of how human development and ecological sensitivity can coexist perfectly. He specifically commended Sikkim’s two-decade-long commitment to organic farming and its recent successes in linking sustainability with farmer prosperity through new processing and branding infrastructure.

Highlighting the success of collaborative governance, PM Modi pointed out the massive impact of central schemes in the region. He noted that over 1.3 lakh households now have assured drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and nearly 5,000 kilometers of roads have been built to connect remote areas. Healthcare and housing have also seen massive boosts, alongside targeted development in aspirational districts like Soreng and Namchi.

Tourism, a major lifeline for the state, was another key focus. The Centre has recently approved crucial projects under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to enhance connectivity along the Rangpo, Singtam, and Melli routes. Additionally, the PRASHAD scheme is actively funding the development of pilgrimage sites in Yuksom, strengthening the region’s spiritual tourism.

Looking forward to the next 25 years, the Prime Minister urged the state leadership to craft a visionary roadmap. As Sikkim approaches its 75th year of statehood—which will beautifully coincide with India’s 100th year of independence—PM Modi emphasized that Sikkim’s continued progress will be a massive pillar in the mission to build a Viksit Bharat. He signed off by assuring the state of the Centre’s unwavering support and cooperation in the years to come.



“Your Words Inspire Us”: Sikkim CM Tamang Expresses Deep Gratitude to PM Modi Following 51st Statehood Day

Following the vibrant celebrations of Sikkim’s 51st Statehood Day, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has extended his heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister publicly expressed his gratitude for the PM’s warm greetings and his continuous, unwavering support for the beautiful Himalayan state.

Speaking on behalf of the citizens of Sikkim, CM Tamang highlighted how deeply encouraging the Prime Minister’s message was. He specifically appreciated PM Modi’s kind words recognizing Sikkim’s breathtaking natural beauty, its rich cultural heritage, and its ongoing commitment to communal harmony and sustainable development.

According to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership, constant affection, and supportive guidance serve as a massive daily inspiration for the state. He emphasized that with the Centre’s continued backing, Sikkim will keep marching firmly forward on its journey of peace, progress, and economic prosperity.

CM Tamang noted that the heartwarming blessings and encouraging words from the Prime Minister will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the people of Sikkim, as well as the entire Sikkimese community residing across the country. He concluded by reiterating the state’s immense appreciation for the Centre’s constant care and dedication to Sikkim’s holistic growth.