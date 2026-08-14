Chamoli Tunnel Tragedy: Six Dead, 14 Injured, Search Continues for Two Workers

Chamoli, Uttarakhand, Aug 14: Six workers have died, and 14 others have been injured after a landslide and sudden water seepage occurred inside a tunnel being built for a hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Thursday evening.

This tragic event follows reports from yesterday when workers were trapped in the tunnel as water and debris rushed in.

Currently, 22 workers were in the tunnel, and 20 have been rescued. Six workers have been confirmed dead, and 14 injured workers are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Rescue teams are still gathering information about the remaining two workers.

Personnel from the Uttarakhand Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and other agencies are working on the rescue and relief effort.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed authorities and all involved agencies to conduct rescue and relief operations urgently and provide all possible help to those affected.

Further updates are expected as rescue efforts continue.