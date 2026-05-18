CM Prem Singh Golay Opts for Taxi Ride Home, Highlights Simplicity and Fuel Conservation

Gangtok, May 18: In a move that has drawn widespread public attention, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chose to travel in a commercial taxi instead of using an official convoy after attending a programme at Manan Kendra in Gangtok.

The Chief Minister was seen riding in a Wagon R taxi from the venue to his official residence at Mintogang, a gesture many viewed as a symbolic push for austerity, responsible governance and fuel conservation. The vehicle was reportedly driven by Raj Kumar Subba and owned by a resident of Ravangla.

The unusual sight of the Chief Minister commuting like an ordinary passenger quickly gained traction on social media, where citizens praised the move as simple, relatable and reflective of grounded leadership. Many users described the act as an example of public representatives adopting practical measures instead of relying heavily on government resources.

Political observers noted that the decision aligns with repeated appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging governments and public institutions to promote austerity, minimise unnecessary expenditure and encourage efficient use of fuel and public funds.

Beyond its symbolic value, the taxi ride also sparked conversations around sustainability and responsible public behaviour. Supporters argued that such gestures, though modest in scale, help reinforce public confidence and encourage awareness about reducing wasteful spending.

The video of the Chief Minister’s journey has since circulated widely online, with many residents describing the move as a people-friendly approach that reflects humility and administrative accountability. Several citizens also pointed out that visible examples from political leaders often carry a stronger public message than official advisories alone.

Report Sheetal K