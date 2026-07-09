Atlanta, July 9 : The fallout from Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 has escalated into one of the biggest officiating controversies of the tournament, with the Egyptian Football Association declaring it “would not remain silent” over what it called the improper use of the Video Assistant Referee system.

Egypt appeared on course for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they led the defending champions 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, only to concede three late goals in a stunning 13-minute collapse that sent the Pharaohs crashing out.

The Flashpoint: Zico’s Disallowed Goal

The controversy centres on a moment in the 58th minute. With Egypt leading 1-0, Mohamed Salah released Mostafa Zico with a perfectly weighted pass, and Zico calmly lifted the ball over the advancing Emiliano Martinez, seemingly doubling Egypt’s lead.

The celebrations did not last. VAR intervened after replays showed Egypt’s Marwan Attia grabbing the shirt of Lisandro Martinez and stepping on his foot, nearly 100 yards from Argentina’s goal. French referee Francois Letexier ruled the goal out following an on-field review.

Zico struck again in the 67th minute to make it 2-0, but the momentum had been fatally disturbed. Lionel Messi assisted Cristian Romero in the 79th minute, then scored the equaliser himself, before Enzo Fernandez headed home a Lautaro Martinez cross in stoppage time to complete a turnaround of three goals in 13 minutes.

Egypt’s grievances deepened in the dying minutes. Their appeals for a penalty after Hamdy Fathy went down under a challenge were waved away, before Argentina went upfield and scored the winner.

Football World Erupts

Reaction from pundits and former officials was swift and scathing. Former England goalkeeper Rob Green, working the Fox broadcast, argued the intervention exceeded VAR’s intended purpose, saying “someone stepping on someone’s toe” a hundred yards away is not why VAR exists.

Former FIFA referee Mark Clattenburg disagreed with both the call and the review itself, arguing the challenge was inconsistent with how referees have officiated the tournament. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher went further, claiming the goal would have stood in the Premier League, LaLiga or Serie A even after review. Ian Wright pointed to an apparent foul on Mohamed Salah in the build-up to an Argentina goal that VAR ignored, the inconsistency at the heart of Egypt’s anger. Portuguese icon Jose Mourinho reportedly described the match as “daylight robbery.”

Not everyone agreed. Fox Sports officiating analyst Dr. Joe Machnik maintained the process was correct under VAR protocol, since the foul occurred in the attacking phase that led directly to the goal.

Egypt Goes Official

The Egyptian camp did not mince words. Coach Hossam Hassan said his team was the victim of an “injustice” and suggested FIFA wanted Messi to “stay in the running” at the tournament.

On Wednesday, the federation formalised its protest. The EFA said several key incidents raised serious concerns about the consistency and fairness of decisions that directly influenced the outcome, and EFA President Hany Abo Rida has reportedly submitted an official complaint against referee Letexier and his assistants.

What Next

The controversy has reignited a debate about VAR’s scope that has simmered since its introduction, including how far back officials should rewind play to cancel a goal, and whether marginal contact deep in a team’s own half should erase a legitimate finish. With claims of bias towards Messi’s side now circulating, FIFA’s refereeing department can expect every decision involving Argentina to face intense scrutiny for the remainder of the tournament.

Argentina move on to face Switzerland in the quarterfinals. For Egypt, and likely for Mohamed Salah in what may have been his final World Cup appearance, the exit will sting long after the tournament ends. Whether FIFA responds to Cairo’s complaint remains to be seen, but the “robbed” narrative has already been written across the football world.