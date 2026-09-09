Pema Lhamu Sherpa Donates One Month’s Salary for Nepal Flood Relief

Singtam, Sep 9: Havaldar Pema Lhamu Sherpa, a traffic policewoman posted at Singtam Police Station, has donated one month’s salary towards Nepal flood relief, extending her record of personal contributions to families affected by disasters.

The donation will support relief efforts for communities affected by floods and landslides in Nepal, where damaged homes and displacement have left families needing assistance.

Pema Lhamu Sherpa’s Earlier Relief Contributions

In 2023, Sherpa contributed ₹1.05 lakh towards relief for victims of Sikkim’s flash floods. Earlier reporting by Sikkim Chronicle records her contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Her assistance has also included essential supplies. In June 2024, local media reported that the Singtam traffic policewoman provided relief materials to a landslide-affected family in North Sikkim.

Community Support Beyond Police Duties

Sherpa’s charitable work extends beyond disaster relief. The Sikkim Today previously reported that she donated a milch cow and calf to a financially struggling family, offering practical support for their household needs.

Her latest contribution takes that support across the border to Nepal, continuing a pattern of helping people through personal donations alongside her responsibilities in the Sikkim Police.