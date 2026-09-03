Gangtok/Kathmandu, Sep 3: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has assured Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane of continued support for flood-hit Nepal, saying Sikkim stands ready to extend further humanitarian assistance if required.

The assurance came during a telephonic conversation between the two leaders amid ongoing rescue, relief and recovery efforts following the devastating floods in Nepal.

During the conversation, Tamang emphasised the deep cultural and emotional relationship shared by the people of Sikkim and Nepal. He said that despite belonging to two different countries, people on both sides share close similarities in language, traditions, customs, attire and way of life.

“Our countries may be different, but our traditions, language, customs, attire and many aspects of our way of life are similar,” Tamang said during the conversation.

The Chief Minister described Sikkim’s assistance to flood-hit Nepal as a small humanitarian gesture carrying a larger message of solidarity.

“When you face a disaster, we are here with you,” Tamang told Lamichhane.

Rabi Lamichhane Thanks Sikkim for Nepal Flood Support

Responding to the Chief Minister, Lamichhane expressed gratitude for Sikkim’s humanitarian assistance and said being remembered during Nepal’s difficult period carried immense significance.

“More than anything, the fact that you remembered us and extended humanitarian assistance during our difficult time is a very big thing for us,” Lamichhane said.

The RSP President also acknowledged Sikkim’s warmth towards Nepali artists, writers and cultural personalities over the years.

He thanked Tamang, the Sikkim Government and the administration for providing space, encouragement and respect to people from Nepal visiting Sikkim for cultural and literary activities.

Lamichhane expressed hope that the friendship and brotherhood shared between the people of Sikkim and Nepal would continue to remain strong.

Sikkim for Nepal Relief Mission

The conversation comes amid Sikkim’s humanitarian outreach to communities affected by the Nepal floods.

On August 31, Chief Minister Tamang flagged off the “Sikkim for Nepal” relief mission from Ridge Park in Gangtok.

The relief mission mobilised medical personnel, rescue workers and volunteers along with essential supplies, including medicines, food and other necessities, for people affected by the disaster.

The initiative was presented as an expression of compassion and solidarity with Nepal during the humanitarian crisis.

Golay Says Second Relief Team Ready

Significantly, Tamang indicated during his conversation with Lamichhane that Sikkim’s humanitarian assistance would not necessarily end with the first relief mission.

The Chief Minister said another team was ready and asked Nepal to communicate its requirements if further assistance was needed.

“Whatever is required, let us know. Our second team is ready,” Tamang said.

Responding to the assurance, Lamichhane said, “Means a lot, it means a lot,” and repeatedly thanked the Chief Minister.

The statement signals the possibility of another humanitarian mission from Sikkim depending on the requirements emerging from flood-affected areas of Nepal.

Nepali Artists Propose Sikkim Programme for Flood Relief

During the conversation, Tamang also revealed that some Nepali artists had contacted him regarding the possibility of organising programmes in Sikkim to support Nepal.

According to Tamang, the artists indicated that holding programmes in Nepal was difficult under the prevailing circumstances and proposed organising an event in Sikkim instead.

The Chief Minister said he was willing to facilitate such an initiative if the programme was organised to generate assistance for Nepal.

Lamichhane welcomed the proposal and thanked Tamang for his support.

Sikkim-Nepal Ties Highlighted During Crisis

The conversation between Tamang and Lamichhane comes as Nepal continues rescue, relief and recovery operations following the devastating floods.

The disaster has affected communities and infrastructure, while rescue agencies and international technical teams have been engaged in operations in some of the worst-hit areas.

Sikkim had also initiated measures to coordinate assistance and monitor the safety of people from the state who were affected or stranded following the disaster.

The telephonic conversation between Prem Singh Tamang and Rabi Lamichhane added a personal dimension to Sikkim’s humanitarian outreach to Nepal, with both leaders emphasising friendship, cultural affinity and solidarity during times of crisis.