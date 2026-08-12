Gangtok, Aug 12: A single day’s maximum temperature reading across nine towns in the Sub-Himalayan belt on 11 August 2026 has laid bare just how dramatically climate varies across short distances in this region, and it is a reminder of why Sikkim weather can mean very different things depending on altitude.

According to figures crosschecked from popular online weather forecast sources, Siliguri in the Terai plains recorded the day’s hottest maximum at 35.2 degrees Celsius, more than 14 degrees warmer than Mangan in North Sikkim, which logged the coolest reading of the day at 20.9 degrees Celsius. The remaining towns fell in between, following the predictable pattern of the region’s terrain: Kalimpong at 25.6 degrees, Pakyong at 26.7 degrees, Namchi at 25.0 degrees, Gyalshing at 24.8 degrees, Gangtok at 24.1 degrees, Soreng at 23.6 degrees, and Darjeeling at 21.4 degrees.

The spread is not unusual for this stretch of the Eastern Himalaya. Siliguri sits in the low-lying Terai belt at just over 120 metres above sea level, while towns like Gangtok, Darjeeling and Mangan climb well above 1,000 metres into the Lesser and Middle Himalayan zones. As altitude increases, temperature drops by roughly 6.5 degrees Celsius for every 1,000 metres of elevation gain, a relationship meteorologists call the environmental lapse rate. Add in denser cloud cover, higher humidity, and afternoon orographic rain that typically builds over the hills during the monsoon season, and the plains-to-peaks temperature gap widens further. Mid-August is also when the Sub-Himalayan monsoon trough is typically active, which keeps hill stations comparatively cooler and wetter even as the plains bake under clearer skies.

What makes this year’s numbers worth watching, however, is the broader climate signal behind them. The Sub-Himalayan belt does not sit in isolation from global weather patterns, and the current El Niño Advisory issued by international weather agencies is one such pattern to track. El Niño conditions are already present, with sea surface temperatures running above average across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, and forecasters expect the pattern to strengthen through the rest of the year. Historically, El Niño years have been associated with warmer than average temperatures and more erratic monsoon rainfall across South Asia, including the Eastern Himalayan foothills, which means the temperature swings recorded this week could be an early signal of what September and the following months may bring to Sikkim, Darjeeling and the Siliguri plains.

For residents across the region, health authorities’ advice remains straightforward but important, particularly for the most vulnerable groups. Children should stay hydrated, avoid playing outdoors during peak sun hours between 11 AM and 4 PM, wear light and breathable cotton clothing, and stick to fresh, home-cooked meals. Adults are advised to carry water at all times, skip heavy outdoor workouts during the hottest part of the day, use sunscreen and protective eyewear when outside, and favour light, balanced meals over alcohol. Senior citizens face the highest risk during heat spells and should stay indoors during peak afternoon heat, keep their rooms well-ventilated, drink water regularly even without feeling thirsty, and stay on top of blood pressure monitoring and medication schedules. Those managing existing health conditions should continue following their doctor’s advice, limit exposure to heat and pollution, and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell.

With El Niño expected to intensify in the coming months, both the plains and the hills of the Sub-Himalayan belt may see more such temperature extremes before the season turns. Residents are advised to stay alert to local weather updates and take precautions accordingly.