Three Police Personnel Suspended After Custodial Death at Singtam Police Station

Gangtok, July 29: Three police officers have been suspended immediately after the custodial death of 55-year-old Purney Darjee at Singtam Police Station. The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Gangtok has ordered a judicial inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Darjee was recently arrested under the Sikkim Anti Drugs Act (SADA) on drug peddling charges and was in police custody when the incident happened.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident occurred on the morning of July 29. Police reported that Darjee allegedly died by suicide after using a strip torn from a blanket to hang himself inside the police station.

Following the incident, Sikkim Police suspended three officers while awaiting the inquiry’s outcome. The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gangtok has started a judicial inquiry in line with the necessary procedure for custodial deaths.

The exact cause of death and the timeline of events leading to the incident will be established as part of the ongoing investigation.

Custodial Death Timeline: Singtam Police Station, East Sikkim

Case I – Bikram Vishwakarma (November 2007)

8 November 2007: Bikram Vishwakarma was arrested by Singtam Police in connection with a theft case.

9 November 2007: He was found dead while in police custody at Singtam Police Station.

Police version: Authorities stated that he died by suicide after allegedly hanging himself in the police station toilet using his underwear.

Allegations: Family members and human rights groups alleged that Vishwakarma had been tortured to death while in police custody and rejected the suicide claim.

Case II – Sujit Pandey (January 2015)

1 January 2016 (Night): Twenty-year-old Sujit Pandey, son of businessman Balaram Pandey of Singtam, was detained by Singtam Police following a minor quarrel at a hotel in Singtam.

2 January 2016 (Early Hours): He was found dead outside an electronic shop in Singtam, only a few hours after being taken into police custody.

Family’s allegation: The family alleged that Sujit was brutally assaulted while in police custody, leading to his death.

Issue raised: The incident sparked allegations of police brutality and a suspected custodial death.

Three Police Personnel Suspended as Judicial Inquiry Begins into Custodial Death at Singtam Police Station

Gangtok District Police has announced a series of legal, judicial, and departmental actions following the custodial death of 55-year-old Purney Darjee at Singtam Police Station.

According to an official press note issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Darjee had been arrested in connection with offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Sikkim Anti Drugs Act, 2006. He was remanded to police custody by the competent court from July 25 to July 29, 2026, and was found dead inside the police lock-up during the early hours of July 29.

Police said the deceased’s family was informed immediately by a senior officer and was allowed to view the body. The department also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

To ensure transparency, the scene was secured immediately after the incident. The inquest, forensic examination, seizure of custody records, and other procedural formalities were carried out in the presence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gangtok, SDM Rabdang, the deceased’s family members, independent witnesses, the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), the Crime Branch/CID photography team, and a medico-legal expert from Singtam District Hospital. The entire process was videographed and photographed, with all recordings preserved as part of the official case record.

Police confirmed that an inquest has been conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, while an independent Judicial Magisterial Inquiry under Section 196(2) of the same law has been ordered under the supervision of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gangtok.

The National Human Rights Commission has been informed within the prescribed 24-hour period, and the State Human Rights Commission has also been notified. A board of doctors is conducting the post-mortem examination under full videography in accordance with NHRC guidelines and Supreme Court directions.

Investigators have seized CCTV footage, electronic records, custody registers, lock-up documents, and other relevant evidence. The crime scene has been scientifically examined by the State Forensic Science Laboratory and documented by the Crime Branch/CID.

An Unnatural Death case has also been registered at Singtam Police Station, and the investigation has been assigned to an officer who was not involved in the original case.

Meanwhile, three police personnel who were on night lock-up duty at the time of the incident have been placed under suspension pending the outcome of the departmental inquiry. Their suspension is separate from the ongoing judicial inquiry and criminal investigation.

Gangtok District Police stated that any lapse, misconduct, or criminal offence established during the judicial inquiry, criminal investigation, or departmental proceedings will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. The department added that further information will be shared as the investigation progresses, subject to legal requirements.

Police also appealed to the media and the public to respect the privacy of the deceased’s family, avoid speculation regarding the cause of death until the inquiry is completed, and refrain from publishing the deceased’s photograph or personal details without the family’s consent.

Singtam Custodial Death Case: Family Speaks Out as Inquiry Continues; SC Board President Appeals for Justice

The investigation into the custodial death of 55-year-old Purney Darjee at Singtam Police Station has entered a new phase, with grieving family members and relatives sharing their concerns as authorities continue their inquiry.

Darjee, a resident of Golitar, Singtam, had been detained under the NDPS Act a day before he was found dead inside the police lock-up at around 5 AM on Wednesday. Following the incident, three police personnel were suspended pending the outcome of the judicial inquiry and departmental investigation.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Scheduled Caste Board President Shekar Sewa has submitted a representation to the authorities, urging that justice be delivered and that appropriate action be taken against any police personnel found guilty of negligence or misconduct during the investigation.

Speaking on the matter, Sewa said that after reviewing the available CCTV footage from the police station, he is convinced that Darjee took his own life and appealed to the public not to make premature allegations against the police. However, he added that the suspension of the three police personnel is a necessary step to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

Sewa further stated that if the ongoing inquiry establishes negligence or wrongdoing by any police personnel, the organisation will take a strong stand and seek strict action against those responsible.