Islampur, July 4 : A police drone hovering silently over a restricted pocket of Islampur late on Friday night became the turning point in an operation where 17 minor girls rescued successfully. In a first-of-its-kind operation in the Islampur Police District of North Dinajpur, West Bengal Police used drone surveillance to bust an alleged human trafficking attempt, rescuing 17 minor girls and arresting four suspected traffickers, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to police, the operation began with a tip-off on Friday night that several minor girls from Bihar, Assam and Gujarat were being trafficked and hidden in a restricted area in the Champabagh locality of Islampur. The Islampur Police District immediately launched a special operation — and for the first time, deployed drones to monitor the entire area before moving in.

The technology proved decisive. Some of the accused attempted to flee after spotting the drone overhead, but police personnel who had already been secretly positioned around the area detained four of them. All four were subsequently placed under arrest, and 17 minor girls were rescued from the location.

Islampur Police District Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh described the operation as a major success, telling reporters that the initial investigation has linked the case to a large human trafficking ring. He confirmed the rescued girls hail from Bihar, Assam and Gujarat, and said the arrested accused would be produced before the Islampur Sub-District Court on Saturday, with police seeking custody to interrogate them and identify the head of the trafficking network.

Crucially, the SP confirmed that counselling and necessary legal assistance have been arranged for all the rescued minors — a reminder that the hardest part of these operations often begins after the rescue, as young survivors are supported through recovery and, eventually, safe reunification with their families.

The investigation is far from over. Police have launched a search for the remaining members of the trafficking ring, and the interrogation of the four arrested suspects is expected to reveal how the network moved children across at least three states before converging on this corner of North Bengal.

The Islampur operation underscores two realities at once. The first is troubling: North Bengal’s geography — a narrow corridor connecting the Northeast, Bihar, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan — continues to make the region a known transit route for trafficking networks preying on vulnerable children. The second is hopeful: police forces are now turning modern surveillance technology against those networks, and on Friday night in Champabagh, the machines watching from above helped 17 girls get their futures back.