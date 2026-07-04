History At Old Trafford: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record

New Delhi, July 4 : Some records were considered untouchable. For 37 years, one of them belonged to Sachin Tendulkar. On Saturday evening at Old Trafford, Manchester, a teenager from Bihar rewrote it.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket after being named in the playing XI for the second T20I of the five-match series against England. At 15 years and 99 days, the left-handed opener eclipsed Tendulkar’s long-standing mark. The legend was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1989.

The moment itself was fittingly emotional. As India gathered in a huddle before the match, the 15-year-old received his maiden India cap from Tilak Varma, with India winning the toss and electing to bat first.

A Record-Breaking Spree Beyond Tendulkar

The teenager’s record-breaking spree does not stop at Tendulkar. He also became the youngest player ever to feature in a T20I for India, shattering Washington Sundar’s previous mark of 18 years and 80 days set against Sri Lanka in 2017. Remarkably, Sooryavanshi is now the youngest Indian to play international cricket across genders, a distinction previously held by Shafali Verma, who debuted for the women’s team at 15 years and 239 days in 2019.

The Resume Behind The Record

If the age is staggering, the resume behind it is even more so. Sooryavanshi earned his maiden senior call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 237.30, becoming the youngest player in IPL history to claim both the Orange Cap and the MVP award. Along the way, he became the fastest batter to reach 1,000 IPL runs by balls faced, needing just 440 deliveries, smashed a record 72 sixes, and became the first player ever to score 500 powerplay runs in a single IPL season.

His form travelled with him. Representing India A at a tri-series in Sri Lanka before joining the senior squad, he blasted the fastest fifty in List A cricket history, off just 11 balls, during a 29-ball 94 in the final against Sri Lanka A.

The Wait Before The Walk

The wait for this moment carried its own drama. Sooryavanshi did not get a game against Ireland in Belfast and sat outside the playing XI for the series opener against England, which was washed out earlier this week, a match in which India had posted a commanding 189 for 7 before rain intervened at Chester-le-Street.

Now, on one of cricket’s most storied grounds, the boy who was born in 2011, years after Tendulkar had already scored most of his hundred hundreds, walks out wearing India blue.

Records are made to be broken, they say. But some debuts feel like the opening page of a very long book. Manchester may just have witnessed one.