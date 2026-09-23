Asian Palm Civet Found Dead Along Indira Bypass in Gangtok

Gangtok, September 23: An Asian palm civet, locally known as Nirbiralo or Kala and also called a toddy cat, was found dead along the roadside at Indira Bypass in Gangtok.

The animal is suspected to have been accidentally hit by a passing vehicle while moving through the area at night. However, the circumstances surrounding its death remain unclear, and a vehicle collision has not been confirmed.

Asian palm civets are primarily nocturnal mammals that feed on fruits, insects and other small animals. They may enter residential and urban areas in search of food, particularly where natural habitats overlap with human settlements.

Although habitat disturbance and changes in food availability can influence wildlife movement, there is no evidence yet establishing why this particular civet was present along the bypass.

The incident draws attention to the risks faced by nocturnal wildlife on roads near forested areas and human settlements. he exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained..

Report By Binod Bhattarai