Siliguri, June 23 : In what could be a landmark wildlife sighting, a giant white python was spotted along the banks of the Teesta River near Lekhubhir on National Highway 10, close to Kalimpong, on the night of June 22, 2026. A video of the serpent, posted early Tuesday morning, has rapidly gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention from nature enthusiasts, wildlife experts, and the general public alike.

The snake has been identified as an albino Indian rock python (Python molurus), a creature whose pure white appearance sets it strikingly apart from its normally dark-patterned counterparts. While Indian rock pythons are a familiar sight along the Teesta river corridor — a known habitat for the species — witnesses say they have never before encountered one with albino colouration. If confirmed by wildlife authorities, this could represent the first documented sighting of an albino Indian rock python in the wild in India, making it an extraordinarily significant zoological event.

Albinism in snakes is caused by a rare genetic condition that results in the total or near-total absence of melanin pigment, producing the characteristic white or pale yellow body. In the wild, albino snakes face significant survival challenges, as their conspicuous colouration makes camouflage virtually impossible, leaving them far more exposed to predators than their normally pigmented counterparts.

The Indian rock python is one of the largest snake species in India, capable of growing up to 20 feet in length. It is a non-venomous constrictor and is fully protected under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 — the highest level of legal protection afforded to any wildlife species in the country. The species is classified as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List.

The stretch of NH10 along the Teesta river near Kalimpong is known for its rich biodiversity and is part of a biologically sensitive corridor connecting the hills and river plains. Wildlife conservationists are now urging authorities to investigate the sighting and, if possible, assess the condition of the snake to ensure its safety.