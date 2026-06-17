Pakyong , June 16: Students of the Mechanical Engineering Department at the Advanced Technical Training Centre (ATTC), Bardang, have successfully conducted an experimental project demonstrating the conversion of plastic waste into crude oil using the pyrolysis process.

The project was carried out under the guidance of Mr. Bidhan Adhikari, Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, and involved a team of Diploma Mechanical Engineering students comprising Nivedan Hang Subba, Nawang Palzor Tamang, Aryan Sharma, Karma Sherpa, and Prayog Sharma.

According to the institution, the initiative was aimed at exploring the potential of transforming plastic waste into fuel oil while promoting sustainable waste management practices and environmental awareness.

As part of the trial, the students designed and fabricated a small-scale pyrolysis unit. During the process, selected plastic waste materials were cleaned and placed inside a sealed reactor. The reactor was heated in the absence of oxygen, causing the plastic to break down into hydrocarbon vapours.

These vapours were then channelled through a cooling system where they condensed into liquid crude oil, successfully demonstrating the principle of converting waste plastic into a usable fuel product through thermal decomposition.

The project provided students with practical exposure to fabrication techniques, manufacturing processes, heat transfer principles, environmental engineering, and alternative fuel technologies. It also enabled them to apply theoretical knowledge to a real-world challenge while strengthening teamwork and analytical skills.

Mr. Bidhan Adhikari supervised the project through its various stages, including planning, fabrication, testing, and analysis, and encouraged students to pursue innovative solutions for waste management and resource recovery.

The successful completion of the trial highlights the growing importance of hands-on technical education and showcases how engineering innovation can contribute towards addressing environmental concerns and promoting sustainable development.