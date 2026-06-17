New Delhi, June 17 : Europe is bracing for a major spell of extreme heat this week, with forecasters warning that daytime temperatures across large parts of the continent could climb as much as 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms. The UK Met Office has flagged Spain, France and Italy as the regions likely to be hit hardest, with mercury levels in these countries expected to touch the 40°C mark in the coming days.

Why Is Europe Heating Up

According to weather experts, the spike in temperatures is being driven by a combination of factors: a mass of hot air pushing northward from the Sahara Desert and a stable high-pressure system sitting over the region. Together, these conditions are trapping heat over central and western Europe, setting the stage for a prolonged and intense hot spell rather than a brief temperature spike.

The UK Met Office has indicated that the most severe heat will be concentrated in the southern and western parts of the continent, with Spain expected to be among the worst affected. Several areas there could see highs nearing 40°C. Southern France and Italy are forecast to experience comparable conditions, while Germany and other parts of central Europe are also likely to register temperatures well above what is typical for this time of year.

What About the UK

Britain is not expected to see the same extreme highs as its southern European neighbours, but forecasters say warmer-than-usual conditions will still build there through the week, contributing to a broader pattern of unusually warm weather sweeping across the continent.

Health Advisories and Wildfire Concerns

With the heat expected to persist for several days, health authorities in multiple European countries are likely to issue precautionary advisories. The standard guidance during such spells includes staying well-hydrated, limiting outdoor exertion during peak afternoon hours, and paying close attention to vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly and people managing existing health conditions.

The dry and prolonged heat is also raising concerns about wildfire risk, particularly in southern Europe, where vegetation has already been left parched by earlier warm weather this season. Dry conditions combined with sustained high temperatures typically create an elevated fire risk in forested and rural areas.

A Pattern Becoming More Frequent

Europe has experienced a rising number of intense and early-arriving heatwaves over the past several years. Climate researchers point to long-term global warming trends as a key factor behind heatwaves becoming more frequent, lasting longer and reaching higher peak temperatures than in previous decades. This shift has implications well beyond day-to-day discomfort, affecting public health systems, agricultural output, water supplies and energy demand during peak cooling periods. A number of European nations have logged record-breaking summer temperatures in recent years, a trend many scientists link to broader climate change.

What Comes Next

Current forecast models suggest the heatwave will hold through much of the coming week before gradually losing intensity in some regions. Meteorological agencies are continuing to track the weather system closely, and residents across the affected countries have been advised to keep checking updates from their respective national weather services as the situation develops.