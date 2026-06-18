Gangtok, June 18 : Dr. Bhaskar Chakraborty, Professor of Chemistry at Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government Degree College, Tadong, has been nominated for membership in Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society, in recognition of his scholarly work and contributions to his field.

The nomination letter addressed to Dr. Chakraborty notes that the gesture comes during Sigma Xi’s 140th year as an active scientific research honor society. It was extended by Dr. Jamie L. Vernon, Executive Director and CEO of Sigma Xi, and Dr. Allen A. Thomas, Chair of the society’s Committee on Qualifications and Membership.

Sigma Xi is an international, interdisciplinary community of science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals founded in 1886. The organisation today has more than 500 chapters worldwide and is headquartered at Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, in the United States. Its work centers on honouring research excellence and promoting scientific integrity among researchers globally.

Members of Sigma Xi gain access to a global network of scientists and engineers, along with career development resources, mentorship programmes, participation in the society’s online community, and its science magazine, American Scientist.

Reacting to the nomination, Dr. Chakraborty described it as an encouraging recognition from one of the world’s long-standing scientific organisations and said he considered himself fortunate to have been nominated. He shared the news with friends and colleagues, calling it a proud moment for the state.

Let me know if you want a quote photo crop from the screenshots, or if Dr. Chakraborty confirms he’s formally accepted the nomination — I can tighten the headline to “becomes a member” once that’s locked in.