ASP Karma Chhitu Bhutia Sets Example of Humanity

Gangtok, June 18 : A heartwarming act of kindness captured attention in Gangtok on Thursday when ASP Karma Chitup Bhutia of the Gangtok Traffic Police stepped beyond his routine responsibilities to assist an elderly man in crossing a busy road safely. The senior citizen, who was accompanied by his daughter, received support from the officer amid heavy vehicular movement in the state capital.

The thoughtful gesture reflected more than efficient traffic management. It highlighted the values of compassion, dignity and public service that strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community.

While society often focuses on major accomplishments and high-profile events, it is these quiet moments of humanity that leave a lasting impact. The incident served as a reminder that wearing a uniform represents not only authority but also empathy, responsibility and a commitment to serving others.

True character is measured neither by status nor material possessions, but by the kindness one shows to fellow human beings. Such inspiring moments reinforce faith in humanity and continue to motivate society in positive ways.

The compassionate act by ASP Karma Chitup Bhutia stands as a touching example of people-first policing and deserves appreciation and respect.