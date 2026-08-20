Bhotey Dhania (Culantro): Traditional Uses, Nutritional Value and Science-Backed Health Potential

Bhotey Dhania is a pungently aromatic wild herb which is commonly found in Sikkim and in other parts of the Himalayas; it is known in English as culantro, sawtooth coriander or long coriander, its scientific name being Eryngium foetidum.

Culantro is not the same plant as ordinary coriander even though it has a similar smell. The plant has long and stiff leaves with edges that are sharply serrated and look like the teeth of a saw. It also has a more intense flavour which is noticeable for a longer time after cooking.

In Sikkim, in northeast India and in a number of tropical countries the herb is used both as a flavouring and in traditional home remedies. It is usual for local communities to use it in chutneys, pickles, soups, dal, vegetable dishes, meat dishes and as part of herbal preparations.

Nutritional and Bioactive Compounds

Scientific studies have found carotenoids, flavonoids, phenolic compounds and aromatic aldehydes in Eryngium foetidum, and its leaves also contain varying quantities of vitamin C and minerals including calcium and iron.

Lutein and beta-carotene are two of the main carotenoids found in its leaves. Since they have antioxidant properties, they may help to protect the body’s cells against oxidative damage. Yet the exact nutritional content can vary depending on the soil, the climate, the time of harvesting, storage and the method of preparation.

Potential Health Benefits of Bhotey Dhania

1. A natural source of antioxidants

Research carried out in a laboratory has demonstrated that extracts from culantro leaves are able to neutralise some reactive oxygen species. It is therefore possible that the carotenoids and phenolic compounds in the herb will contribute to the body’s antioxidant defence if the herb is eaten as part of a balanced diet.

It doesn’t mean that culantro by itself can prevent or cure diseases linked to oxidative stress.

2. Possible Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Certain laboratory and animal studies have shown that extracts of Eryngium foetidum might reduce the activity of inflammatory mediators. This is in line with its long-standing traditional use for inflammation, pain and physical discomfort.

It is still necessary to carry out controlled trials involving humans in order to establish an effective and safe medicinal dose.

3. Traditional support for digestion

Bhotey Dhania has for long been used for stimulating the appetite and for relieving indigestion, gas, stomach discomfort and a feeling of uneasiness in the abdomen; furthermore, its strong odour can make food more appealing.

Fresh leaves do contain a certain amount of dietary fibre, and this may help to ensure normal digestion. Yet, the assertions that the herb can cure chronic acidity, ulcers or severe heartburn have not been proven by clinical research. Indeed, persistent heartburn should be subject to medical evaluation.

4. Antimicrobial Potential

Laboratory studies have found that extracts and essential oils of culantro are capable of acting against some bacteria and fungi; (E)-2-dodecenal, one of the plant’s main aromatic compounds, has drawn scientific interest due to its biological activity.

Although these findings are encouraging, they do not show that eating or drinking culantro can be used to treat an infection in the human body.

5. Traditional Uses Related to Urine and the Kidneys

In some parts of Sikkim and in other communities Bhotey Dhania is traditionally used as a remedy for urinary discomfort, for urine with a strong smell, for cleansing the kidneys and for the passage of blood in the urine.

Scientific reviews note that plants of the Eryngium genus have been traditionally used to treat bladder and kidney problems; yet at present there is not enough reliable clinical evidence to show that Eryngium foetidum can cure urinary tract infections, dissolve kidney stones or ‘detoxify’ the kidneys.

An infection of the urinary tract usually demands a correct diagnosis and might require the use of antibiotics. The presence of blood in the urine can be linked to infection, stones, kidney disease, problems with the prostate or other serious disorders and it must not be treated merely with an herbal remedy.

6. The Liver and Claims of Detoxification

Although the antioxidant compounds in culantro may contribute to a healthy diet, there is still insufficient human evidence to say that it has the ability to cleanse or detoxify the liver.

The liver and kidneys have the ability to get rid of waste products from the body; it is wrong to recommend any herb as a substitute for medical treatment in instances of fatty liver disease, hepatitis, impaired kidney function or other disorders of the organs.

7. Uses relating to respiration and the lungs

Traditional medicinal records state that culantro has been used to treat coughs, colds, flu-like symptoms and difficulty with breathing. The fact that it has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties may account for some of these traditional remedies.

There is no adequate clinical evidence to show that it is effective in treating asthma, pneumonia, bronchitis or other lung diseases, and anyone who is having difficulty with their breathing should get urgent medical attention.

8. Be Careful with Thyroid Claims

Culantro is at times locally recommended for use by people who have thyroid problems; yet currently there is no solid clinical evidence to show that it can be used to treat hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid nodules or other thyroid disorders.

People should not stop, reduce or replace their prescribed treatment with culantro preparations if they are taking thyroid medicine. Those with thyroid problems need to have blood tests and receive medical monitoring.

How can Bhotey Dhania be used?

Fresh culantro leaves can be washed thoroughly and used in:

* Chutneys and pickles

* Dal and vegetable dishes

* Soups, stews and curries

* Meat and fish preparations

* Salads in small quantities

* Traditional herbal preparations

Since its flavour is more pungent than that of ordinary coriander, only a small amount will be required. There is a difference between using the fresh leaves as a cooking herb and taking concentrated extracts, essential oils or large medicinal doses.

Important Safety Advice

Culantro can be used as a tasty food ingredient, but its medicinal advantages have not been adequately tested in human clinical trials. Just because certain effects have been observed in laboratories or in animals does not mean that the same effects will take place in people.

Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, children, people with kidney or liver disease, and individuals on a regular course of medication should seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional before using concentrated herbal preparations.

Any symptoms including blood in the urine, painful urination, fever, persistent foul-smelling urine, severe heartburn, jaundice, difficulty in breathing or unexplained swelling of the neck should be evaluated by a medical professional.

Conclusion

Bhotey Dhania plays a significant role in the culinary and traditional herbal aspects of Sikkim and research has shown that it contains useful nutrients and bioactive compounds which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Claims regarding thyroid disease, urinary infections, kidney cleansing, liver detoxification, blood in the urine and lung disorders are still mainly based on traditional practices or on preliminary studies—rather than on strong evidence from human clinical trials. The herb should best be regarded as a nutritious culinary herb and one that is the subject of promising research, not as a proven remedy for serious medical conditions.

Sources:

Scientific literature review of Eryngium foetidum https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8938054/,

Antioxidant study of culantro leaf extracts https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/5/1112,

Nutritional and carotenoid research https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844023031584,

Review of Eryngium species and traditional medicinal uses https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2022.878306/full