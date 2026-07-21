The used vehicle market in India is booming, and a large share of cars and two-wheelers on sale today are still under an active bank loan. Buying such a vehicle is completely legal, but it comes with one critical catch that many first-time buyers discover too late: hypothecation. In this article, we will discuss the key things you need to check and verify before buying vehicle under loan.

What Is Hypothecation And Why It Matters

When a vehicle is purchased on a loan, the financing bank or NBFC records its name on the Registration Certificate (RC) as the hypothecated party. In simple terms, the seller may be the registered owner, but the lender holds a legal charge over the vehicle until the loan is fully repaid. Until that charge is removed, the RC cannot be transferred cleanly to a new owner. Any buyer who pays the full amount to the seller without ensuring loan closure risks owning a vehicle they can never legally register in their own name.

Step One: Verify Before You Negotiate

Before discussing price, a buyer should independently verify the vehicle’s status. The VAHAN portal (vahan.parivahan.gov.in) or the mParivahan mobile app will show whether the RC carries a hypothecation entry and the name of the financing institution. Buyers should also match the chassis and engine numbers on the portal with the physical vehicle, check pending traffic challans on the eChallan portal, and confirm that insurance, road tax and pollution certificates are current.

Equally important is verifying the loan itself. Ask the seller for a foreclosure letter issued directly by the bank, stating the exact outstanding amount and its validity date. Never rely on the seller’s verbal claim about how much is left to pay.

Step Two: Structure The Payment Safely

Experts consistently advise one golden rule: never hand over the full sale amount to the seller in the hope that they will close the loan later. The safest structure is to split the payment. The outstanding loan amount is paid by the buyer directly into the seller’s loan account at the bank, and only the balance goes to the seller. Ideally, this should be done at the bank branch with both parties present.

Once the loan is foreclosed, the bank issues a loan closure letter and a No Objection Certificate along with Form 35, usually within seven to fifteen working days. These documents are mandatory for removing the bank’s name from the RC.

Buyers financing the purchase through their own bank have an even cleaner route. Most banks offer used-vehicle loans with a balance transfer facility, where the buyer’s bank settles the seller’s loan directly and the hypothecation shifts to the new lender. The banks handle the settlement between themselves, leaving little room for fraud.

A written sale agreement on stamp paper, signed before any money changes hands, should record the agreed price, the arrangement to close the loan from the sale proceeds, and the seller’s commitment to cooperate with hypothecation removal and ownership transfer.

Step Three: Complete The RTO Formalities

After loan closure, the paperwork moves to the Regional Transport Office. Hypothecation termination requires Form 35 and the bank’s NOC. Ownership transfer requires Forms 29 and 30 signed by the seller, along with the RC, valid insurance, pollution certificate and address proof. If the vehicle is registered in a different state, an NOC from the original RTO and re-registration will also be needed.

The insurance policy must be endorsed in the buyer’s name within fourteen days of transfer, a step many buyers skip, only to have claims rejected later. Bank NOCs also carry a limited validity, generally ninety days, so the RTO work should not be delayed.

Red Flags That Should End The Deal

Buyers should walk away if the seller cannot produce a bank foreclosure letter, insists on full cash payment before loan closure, or if the outstanding loan exceeds the agreed sale price. A mismatch between the seller’s name and the name on the RC is another serious warning sign. Deals involving smaller private financiers deserve extra caution, as NOC issuance can be slow and unclear.

The Bottom Line

Until the RC reflects the buyer’s name, all legal liability, from traffic challans to accident cases, traces back to the registered owner on paper. A vehicle under loan can be a perfectly good purchase, often at an attractive price, but only when the loan closure, hypothecation removal and ownership transfer are completed as one connected transaction, with the bank at the centre of it.

The Voice Of Sikkim will continue to follow developments on consumer protection and vehicle ownership rules that matter to buyers across India.