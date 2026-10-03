Aparajita Flower Health Benefits: 7 Uses, Blue Tea Recipe and Side Effects

Aparajita flower health benefits are drawing fresh attention as this deep blue blossom, long valued in Ayurveda, reaches a wider audience through caffeine-free “blue tea”. Known botanically as Clitoria ternatea and commonly called butterfly pea, blue pea or Shankhpushpi, the climbing vine grows easily in Indian home gardens. Researchers have begun testing the traditional claims, although most of the evidence so far comes from laboratory and animal studies, with only a few small human trials.

What Is the Aparajita Flower?

Aparajita is a perennial climber of the legume family, found across tropical Asia. Its flowers are usually a vivid blue, and a white variety is also grown. In Ayurveda the plant is classed as a Medhya Rasayana, a group of herbs traditionally used to support memory and the mind.

The blue colour comes from a group of anthocyanins called ternatins. The petals also contain flavonoids such as kaempferol and quercetin glycosides. These plant compounds account for most of the scientific interest in Aparajita flower health benefits.

7 Aparajita Flower Health Benefits Studied So Far

1. Rich in antioxidants

Ternatins and flavonoids act as antioxidants, which help neutralise the free radicals linked to cell damage. In a small human trial, healthy volunteers who drank a butterfly pea flower beverage showed a rise in the antioxidant capacity of their blood.

2. May soften blood sugar spikes

This is where the human evidence is clearest. In a randomised crossover trial of 15 healthy men, taking 1 to 2 grams of the flower extract with a sugary drink reduced the rise in blood glucose and insulin that normally follows, without causing low blood sugar. Laboratory work suggests the extract slows the enzymes that break down carbohydrates. The finding does not make the flower a treatment for diabetes.

3. May support memory and brain function

Ayurveda has long used Aparajita as a brain tonic. In animal studies, extracts of the plant, particularly the root, raised levels of acetylcholine, a brain chemical involved in learning, and improved performance in memory tests. Reliable human trials are still missing, so this benefit remains unproven in people.

4. May ease stress and promote calm

Animal studies report anti-anxiety and anti-stress effects from the plant’s extracts. Many people drink the tea in the evening because it contains no caffeine, but human research on sleep and anxiety is very limited.

5. May help the body handle fat after meals

In a study of overweight and obese adults, taking the flower extract with a high-fat meal lowered the post-meal rise in triglycerides and free fatty acids and improved antioxidant status. Whether this translates into long-term heart protection is not yet known.

6. Anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving potential

Laboratory and animal experiments show that compounds in the petals can reduce markers of inflammation, and traditional medicine uses the plant for pain and fever. These effects have not been confirmed in human trials.

7. Skin and hair care

The flower is a popular ingredient in herbal hair oils and skin products, and its antioxidants are the likely reason. Scientific support for claims about hair growth and greying is still thin.

How to Make Aparajita Blue Tea

Blue tea is the simplest way to explore Aparajita flower health benefits at home. Steep four to six fresh or dried flowers in a cup of hot water for five to ten minutes, then strain. The tea has a mild, earthy taste and can be sweetened with honey. A squeeze of lemon turns the blue liquid purple, because the pigments change colour with acidity. The flowers are also used as a natural food colour for rice, drinks and desserts.

Side Effects and Who Should Avoid It

Aparajita flower health benefits come with a few cautions. Flower tea in moderate amounts, about one to two cups a day, is generally considered safe for healthy adults.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are usually advised to avoid it, as safety data are lacking. People taking medicines for diabetes or blood pressure should consult a doctor first, because the flower may add to the effect of those drugs. The seeds and roots are far stronger than the petals and can cause nausea and diarrhoea, so they should be used only under the guidance of a qualified practitioner.

The Bottom Line

Aparajita flower health benefits are promising, especially for antioxidant support and for moderating blood sugar after meals, but much of the research is still at an early stage. Enjoyed as a tea or a natural food colour, the flower is a pleasant addition to a balanced diet. It should not replace medical treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and is not medical advice. Consult a qualified doctor before using any herbal remedy.