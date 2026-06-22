Soreng, June 22 : Soreng District Police has arrested another accused in connection with the brutal assault on Chandra Hang Subba of Kholatar that took place on June 10, 2026, marking another breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Soreng District, the latest arrest was made on the evening of June 22 near Burtuk DIET College in Gangtok following leads developed during the course of the investigation.

The arrested individual has been identified as Susan Subba, 24, son of Bikram Subba. He is a permanent resident of Nepal and is currently residing at Balwakhani Bazra in Gangtok.

Police said the accused works as a bouncer at Beat Night Club in Gangtok. Investigators allege that he participated in the attack while concealing his identity with a face mask and had been absconding since the incident.

The arrest was carried out through sustained investigation, technical surveillance, intelligence-based operations and follow-up by the investigating team, the release stated.

With the latest arrest, police said substantial progress has been achieved in the case. Efforts are continuing to trace and apprehend the remaining absconding accused persons through technical surveillance and human intelligence networks.

Superintendent of Police Nahkul Pradhan appreciated the efforts of the investigating team and police personnel associated with the case. He also acknowledged the assistance provided by officers and personnel of Ranipool Police Station and Sadar Police Station in Gangtok, saying their coordination played a key role in the successful arrest.

The Soreng District Police stated that it remains committed to conducting a fair, impartial and professional investigation and ensuring that all those involved in the offence are brought to justice in accordance with the law.