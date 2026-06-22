Soreng Assault Case Breakthrough: Mastermind Arrested

Soreng, June 22 : Soreng District Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the investigation into the violent attack on Chandra Hang Subba of Kholatar, who was assaulted by three unidentified masked men on June 10, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Soreng District, the case had initially posed a significant challenge due to the absence of immediate clues. However, sustained investigation, combined with technical surveillance and intelligence inputs received from both police and civilian sources, enabled investigators to make substantial progress.

Following the development of credible leads, police arrested three accused individuals from Gangtok and Siliguri. The suspects have been produced before the competent court and sent to judicial custody. Investigators also seized the Tata Punch vehicle allegedly used in carrying out the crime.

The arrested persons have been identified as Deepesh Bhujel, 28, son of Dil Bahadur Bhujel and a resident of Lower Thambong in Daramdin under Soreng District, who has been identified as the prime accused; Peter Limboo, 31, son of Raj Kumar Limboo and a resident of Kamargaon in Temi Tarku, Namchi District, who allegedly drove the Tata Punch vehicle used during the offence; and Krishna Bahadur Gurung, 54, son of B.B. Gurung and a resident of Sreebadam in Soreng District, who is a government contractor.

In another important development, police on Monday morning apprehended the alleged mastermind of the attack, Ash Bir Subba, 37, son of Suk Raj Subba and a resident of Rumbuk Busty in Soreng District. He had been on the run since the incident. Police said his arrest was made possible through continuous follow-up, intelligence-based operations and technical surveillance.

The investigation remains active, with efforts continuing to trace two more accused persons who are still absconding. Authorities said their movements are being monitored through technical and human intelligence networks.

Police also revealed that CCTV footage collected from the Bijanbari area of Darjeeling district played a decisive role in tracing the movements of the accused and proved crucial in solving what was initially considered a blind case.

Superintendent of Police Nahkul Pradhan, SPS, expressed appreciation for the efforts of the investigating team, particularly Additional SP Soreng, SDPO Soreng, SHO of Sombaria Police Station, Investigating Officer PI Sovit Khatri and all personnel associated with the probe.

He also acknowledged the support extended by officials of Mangan Police Station, Sadar Police Station, Cyber Cells of Soreng and Gangtok districts, Darjeeling Police, social activist Raju Nepali and his team, as well as residents of Rumbuk and Kholatar for their timely cooperation in helping crack the sensitive case within a short period.

The Soreng District Police reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair, impartial and professional investigation and ensuring that every person involved in the crime is brought to justice.