BRICS Summit 2026: Putin Confirmed, Xi Expected as New Delhi Prepares for Major Global Gathering

New Delhi, Sep 5: India is preparing for one of its biggest diplomatic gatherings of the year as the BRICS Summit 2026 heads to New Delhi on September 12 and 13, bringing some of the world’s most influential leaders together at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to attend the summit, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is widely expected to travel to India, although Beijing has yet to formally confirm his participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi under India’s 2026 chairship of the grouping.

India assumed the BRICS chairship on January 1, 2026. This year’s summit also comes as the grouping marks two decades since its establishment, giving the New Delhi gathering added diplomatic significance.

Putin Set to Attend BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi

Putin’s expected presence in New Delhi has received confirmation from the Indian side following his recent interaction with Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek.

According to an official Indian government statement, Modi said he looked forward to welcoming Putin to India for the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.

During their meeting, Modi and Putin reviewed the India-Russia relationship, including cooperation in trade, economy, defence, energy, space and other areas. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Putin’s visit is expected to put renewed attention on the longstanding India-Russia strategic partnership, particularly amid continuing geopolitical tensions, changing global trade patterns and concerns over energy security.

Will Xi Jinping Attend the BRICS Summit in India?

The other major question surrounding the summit is the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi is widely expected to attend the New Delhi gathering, but his visit should not yet be treated as officially confirmed unless Beijing announces his participation.

China has already publicly expressed support for India’s BRICS chairship and the successful organisation of the summit.

If Xi travels to New Delhi, it would be his first visit to India since 2019, making the trip particularly important against the backdrop of India-China relations.

Relations between the two Asian powers came under severe strain following the border crisis that began in 2020. However, recent diplomatic engagements have focused on managing differences, maintaining peace along the border and gradually stabilising bilateral ties.

A Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 would therefore be closely watched for any indication of further progress in India-China relations.

Modi, Putin and Xi Could Share New Delhi Stage

The prospect of Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping appearing at the same major international gathering is likely to draw considerable global attention.

India, China and Russia collectively wield substantial geopolitical and economic influence, while all three countries have advocated a greater role for emerging economies in international institutions.

The New Delhi summit comes as the international system faces multiple challenges, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, trade tensions, energy-security concerns and growing demands for reform of institutions established after the Second World War.

For India, hosting the BRICS Summit offers an opportunity to strengthen its position as a major voice of the Global South while maintaining strategic relationships with countries that often find themselves on opposing sides of international disputes.

West Asia Crisis Likely to Feature in Discussions

Geopolitical developments in West Asia are also expected to influence discussions among BRICS leaders.

Iran’s presence as a BRICS member gives developments in the region additional significance, particularly as questions surrounding conflict, sanctions, energy markets and regional security continue to affect the wider global economy.

At the same time, BRICS leaders are expected to discuss economic cooperation, development financing, trade, technology, institutional reform and strengthening cooperation among emerging economies.

Negotiations surrounding the summit declaration are also likely to be closely watched because of differing positions among member states on several sensitive international issues.

India Sets BRICS 2026 Agenda

India has chosen “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability” as the theme of its BRICS chairship.

The agenda reflects India’s attempt to focus cooperation on practical challenges affecting developing and emerging economies while simultaneously strengthening the grouping’s role in global governance.

More than 350 meetings and high-level engagements across over 25 Indian cities have been organised under India’s chairship, covering political and security cooperation, economic and financial issues, technology, development and people-to-people exchanges.

The summit is expected to bring together BRICS members as well as representatives from partner countries and outreach invitees.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Attend

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also expected to participate in the New Delhi summit, further increasing the international importance of the gathering.

His participation is expected to bring renewed attention to multilateral cooperation, reform of international institutions and the representation of developing economies within the existing global governance system.

New Delhi Set for High-Stakes Diplomacy

With Putin set to attend, Xi widely expected and several other international leaders preparing to arrive, the BRICS Summit 2026 could become one of India’s most closely watched diplomatic events of the year.

While the formal BRICS agenda will remain central, international attention will also be directed towards bilateral meetings and informal conversations taking place on the sidelines.

A possible Modi-Xi interaction, Modi-Putin talks and discussions involving other BRICS leaders could prove almost as significant as the summit itself.

As New Delhi prepares to host the September 12-13 gathering, the BRICS Summit will test whether an increasingly diverse group of emerging powers can translate its growing global influence into meaningful cooperation on economic development, geopolitical stability and reform of the international order.