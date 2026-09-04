Sikkim Relief Team Reaches Nuwakot, Heads to Flood-Ravaged Rasuwa With Aid

Nuwakot, Sep 4: A 35-member relief team from Sikkim has reached Dhungay Bazar in Bidur, Nuwakot District, with essential humanitarian supplies and is now heading towards severely flood-hit Rasuwa as Sikkim expands its relief mission in disaster-stricken Nepal.

The team, supported by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), is carrying medicines, food supplies, solar lamps, tarpaulins, mattresses, sleeping bags and other essential materials for families affected by the catastrophic floods.

The latest deployment marks the continuation of Sikkim’s humanitarian response following the August 26 Bhote Koshi-Trishuli flood disaster, which caused widespread destruction across Rasuwa, Nuwakot and other downstream districts.

Sikkim Aid Reaches Nuwakot After Border Delay

The relief consignment had earlier been formally flagged off from Ridge Park in Gangtok by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang before travelling towards Nepal through the Kakarvitta border.

According to reports, the trucks carrying medicines and other essential supplies remained at Kakarvitta for around three days while awaiting the necessary clearance from Nepalese authorities. The convoy was subsequently allowed to proceed after receiving clearance from Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

The relief team eventually reached Nuwakot, where members began distributing supplies and extending assistance to affected families.

Relief Mission Moves Towards Rasuwa

After completing the relief programme at Bidur in Nuwakot, the Sikkim team began its onward journey towards Rasuwa District, one of the areas at the centre of the disaster.

Rasuwa remains among the worst-affected districts, with the floods causing extensive damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

As of September 4, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said search and rescue operations had entered their tenth day, with authorities continuing operations across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and other affected districts.

The scale of destruction has made access to several communities extremely difficult, increasing the importance of relief supplies reaching displaced and isolated families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Sikkim (@thevoiceofsikkim)

35-Member Team Carries Essential Supplies

The Sikkim-Nepal relief and volunteer team comprises 35 members and has been mobilised to provide immediate assistance to communities affected by the disaster.

Team leader Sonam Norgey Lachumpa said the campaign was organised with the objective of providing immediate necessities to affected families.

The Nuwakot relief programme was coordinated locally with the involvement of Nepal’s Minister for Innovation and Science and Technology Mahabir Pun, federal lawmaker Sandip Rana, entrepreneur Tika Bhandari and Hari Krishna Dahal of the Lions Club of Ranjana Brothers.

Sikkim Stands With Nepal

The mission follows Chief Minister Golay’s message of solidarity with Nepal after the disaster.

While flagging off the relief mission from Gangtok on August 31, Golay stressed the importance of standing together during times of adversity. The initiative was launched to convey Sikkim’s solidarity with the people of neighbouring Nepal and provide practical assistance to affected communities.

The Chief Minister subsequently spoke with Rastriya Swatantra Party president Rabi Lamichhane, reiterating Sikkim’s willingness to extend further assistance and highlighting the deep linguistic, cultural and traditional bonds shared by people on both sides.

The arrival of the Sikkim team in Nuwakot and its onward movement towards Rasuwa now takes that message of solidarity directly to communities struggling to recover from one of Nepal’s most devastating recent disasters.

With search, rescue and recovery operations continuing, the Sikkim relief mission is expected to focus on delivering essential supplies and humanitarian assistance to families in areas where access and basic necessities remain major challenges.