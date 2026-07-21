Samardung Tunnel Tragedy : NHPC Confirms 10 Dead After Methane Gas Explosion

Namchi, July 21: State-owned NHPC Limited has confirmed that 10 workers lost their lives after a suspected methane gas explosion inside the under-construction Head Race Tunnel (HRT) for the 500 MW Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung, South Sikkim.

According to an official statement from NHPC, the incident happened at 1:04 PM on July 20, when a sudden burst of suspected methane gas trapped in the rock layers triggered an explosion. This explosion created dense fumes and toxic gases inside the tunnel.

After the incident, the project team quickly activated emergency response protocols. Rescue operations are underway in close cooperation with the District Administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim Police, local authorities, and other emergency agencies.

NHPC noted that a specialized Mines Safety rescue team from Dhanbad arrived at the site to aid in the operation. Engineering teams are working around the clock to stabilize the tunnel environment and support rescue personnel.

The company added that its senior management has reached the site and is monitoring the rescue efforts alongside district officials. The latest update states that 25 workers were trapped inside the tunnel, and 10 have been confirmed dead. Rescue operations continue to locate and evacuate the remaining workers.

NHPC mentioned that a thorough investigation will be conducted to find the exact cause of the incident. The company also offered its deepest condolences to the affected families and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the rescue agencies and those impacted.