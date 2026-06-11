Gyalshing, June 11: A tragic incident in Upper Bermiok of West Sikkim claimed the life of a four-year-old boy after he was allegedly attacked inside his residence, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Tashop Subba, son of Shri Suman Subba of Upper Bermiok. According to officials, the child was rushed to Rinchenpong Primary Health Centre with severe injuries. Doctors observed a deep wound below the left collarbone along with bleeding from the nose and mouth. He was declared brought dead at around 5:45 pm on June 10.

Following the medical report, Kaluk Police Station initially registered a Zero FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Since the incident occurred under Dentam Police Station jurisdiction, the case was later transferred and formally registered there for further investigation.

Authorities conducted the inquest as per legal procedures under the supervision of the SDM, Mangalbaria. The body has been sent to STNM Hospital in Sochakgang, Gangtok, for preservation and medico-legal post-mortem examination.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that the accused, Purna Bahadur Lepcha (42), a relative of the victim, was allegedly experiencing mental health-related issues. Investigators stated that he reportedly used a spearhead kept beneath his pillow, believing it offered protection from evil spirits.

The accused has been taken into custody, and the suspected weapon has been recovered from the residence. Police have preserved the crime scene and secured the weapon for forensic examination.

The investigation is currently underway, and officials said all legal procedures are being carried out in accordance with the law.

Source: Tshering Sherpa, Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing District, Sikkim. Child Killed In Spear Attack