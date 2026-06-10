New Delhi, June 10: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing the previous record held by the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. He described the achievement as a reflection of the people’s trust in Modi’s leadership and his continued commitment to nation-building.

Prem Singh Tamang also highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision of building a developed India by 2047 and expressed confidence that the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” would be achieved under his leadership.

Speaking about the Northeast, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for giving special attention to the region’s development. He said the Northeast has witnessed significant growth and opportunities in recent years and noted that Prime Minister Modi’s recognition of the region as “Ashta Lakshmi” has strengthened its importance in the country’s development agenda.

The Chief Minister also recalled Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Sikkim during the state’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, describing it as a proud moment for the people of Sikkim.

He further noted the expansion of the NDA alliance under Modi’s leadership, stating that it has grown from 25 constituent parties during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to 39 parties at present.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Modi for good health and continued leadership as India progresses towards becoming a developed nation and a global leader.