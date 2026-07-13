CM Extends 213th Bhanu Jayanti Greetings, Pays Tribute to Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya

Gangtok, July 13: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Monday extended warm greetings and heartfelt best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of 213th Bhanu Jayanti, paying rich tributes to Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya for his enduring contribution to Nepali literature and culture.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Bhanubhakta Acharya as a pioneering poet whose timeless literary works continue to enrich the Nepali language and inspire generations across the world. He said Bhanu Jayanti is not merely a celebration of a literary icon but also a tribute to the enduring power of language, literature and culture in shaping society.

The Chief Minister noted that the occasion highlights the invaluable role played by writers, poets and scholars in preserving traditions, fostering creativity and passing on cultural values to future generations. He said the legacy of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya continues to encourage people to cherish their mother tongue, uphold their cultural identity and strengthen the rich literary traditions that unite communities.

Emphasising the lasting relevance of the legendary poet’s life and works, the Chief Minister said they remain a guiding light for all who believe in the transformative power of education, knowledge and literature.

Calling upon the people to preserve and promote the invaluable legacy of Bhanubhakta Acharya, the Chief Minister urged the younger generation to embrace the beauty of the Nepali language and contribute meaningfully to its continued growth and enrichment.

He also expressed hope that the festival would inspire peace, wisdom, harmony and a deeper appreciation of the rich literary and cultural heritage shared by the people.