CM to Chair Crucial Tourism Stakeholders’ Meet on Sikkim Online Permit System, Eco-Management

Gangtok, Aug 16: The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, has organised a vital stakeholder meeting in Gangtok to address concerns about the proposed Integrated Sikkim Online Permit System. The discussion will also focus on measures for environmental protection and tourism management in the state’s high-altitude areas.

The meeting will take place at Manan Bhawan, Gangtok, on August 18 at 11:00 AM and will be chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

The consultation aims to gather input from tour operators, travel agents, hotel associations and owners, vehicle and taxi associations, homestay operators, bike rider associations, relevant government departments and other tourism stakeholders.

A press release from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department stated that the meeting will address questions and concerns regarding the proposed digital permit framework, clarify its operations and seek input from stakeholders before finalising the system and related environmental safeguards.

One Permit, One Fee Among Key Proposals

A major feature of the new system is a “One Permit, One Fee” mechanism. This aims to create a single payment system and eliminate multiple charges from tourists at different checkpoints or through various agencies.

The proposed framework suggests that permit applications be routed through registered tour operators and the issuance of permits be handled by a single government agency, with the Tourism Department as the central authority.

This change seeks to reduce overlaps involving several agencies and make the permit process simpler and clearer.

Another significant proposal includes using geo-fencing and real-time tracking technology to ensure vehicles and tourists stay within approved travel areas. Anti-fraud mechanisms are also suggested to prevent illegal vehicle entry and protect government revenue.

Local Vehicles and Restricted Areas to Be Discussed

The consultation will also address whether to prioritise or restrict tourism permits to Sikkim-registered commercial vehicles to help protect the livelihoods of local transport operators.

The types of vehicles allowed in Restricted Area Permit (RAP) zones will also be a key topic in the discussions.

Stakeholders will consider whether smaller taxis should be allowed or restricted on sensitive routes, including Nathula, Dok-La, Cho-La and the Lachung-Lachen sector.

Procedures for private vehicles, self-driven cars and other registered vehicles seeking entry into restricted areas will also be part of the discussion.

Permit Fees and Vehicle Fares on Agenda

The proposed financial structure of the system is another important issue that will be covered.

The meeting will explore concerns about proposed permit fees for vehicles and their potential financial impact on tourists and local tourism operators.

Stakeholders are also likely to seek clarification on whether a revised vehicle fare chart will accompany the new permit system.

The entire permit application process, including online applications, document verification and tracking at checkpoints, will be reviewed. The goal is to reduce unnecessary steps while ensuring security measures remain in place for border and restricted areas.

High-Altitude Waste Management and Ecological Protection

Environmental protection is another major focus of the consultation, especially in Sikkim’s popular and ecologically vulnerable high-altitude tourism destinations.

The department has proposed a structured waste-management system for major tourist destinations, specifically targeting the Nathula–Chhangu (Tsomgo) Lake–Baba Mandir axis.

The meeting is expected to examine how tourism activities can be managed without harming the delicate ecology of these areas, especially amid high levels of tourist and vehicle movement.

Questions Over System Control and Revenue

The government will also address concerns about who will control and manage the proposed digital platform.

Discussions will clarify who will have access to tourism and permit data, whether the system will remain solely under government control or involve third-party service providers, and how administrative responsibilities will be arranged.

The meeting will further cover how permit revenues will be collected, accounted for and deposited, with an emphasis on transparency and accountability.

The Tourism Department has urged all relevant stakeholders to participate in the consultation and voice their concerns, suggestions and recommendations before the new system is finalised.

In addition to representatives from the tourism and transport sectors, the meeting is expected to include ministers, MLAs, chairpersons, advisors and officials from relevant departments.

Meeting Details:

Date: August 18, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM onwards

Venue: Manan Bhawan, Gangtok

Agenda: Integrated Online Permit System, permit and vehicle regulations, fee structure, transparency, restricted-area tourism and high-altitude ecological management