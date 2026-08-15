CM Calls Sikkim First Kidney Transplant Procedure Historic Moment In Sikkim Medical Healthcare

Gangtok, Aug 15: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Saturday called the start of kidney transplant procedures in the state a historic moment for Sikkim’s healthcare. He noted that this new service would greatly lessen the financial and emotional strain on patients who previously had to go outside the state for treatment.

During the 80th Independence Day celebrations, the Chief Minister welcomed the people of Sikkim and India and emphasized this significant achievement in the state’s medical history.

According to the Chief Minister, kidney transplants had never been done in Sikkim before, and on Independence Day, two state patients were already undergoing the procedures.

He expressed confidence in the medical teams performing the transplants and praised the Health Department, doctors, nurses, technicians, medical attendants, and all other healthcare workers for enabling this service.

Tamang mentioned that the surgeons involved in the program had completed multiple rounds of specialized training to prepare for launching kidney transplant services in the state.

“This is a very big achievement for us,” the Chief Minister stated, adding that the new facility would provide better access to important treatments for Sikkimese patients.

Patients Will No Longer Have to Spend Months Outside Sikkim

The Chief Minister pointed out the challenges kidney patients have faced in the past, as they often had to travel to hospitals in Delhi, Kolkata, Vellore, and other locations for transplants.

Although the state government has offered financial help for such treatments, Tamang explained that patients and their families often had to stay outside Sikkim for weeks or even months, creating more financial, physical, and emotional challenges.

With the introduction of kidney transplantation in the state, he said much of this burden could be alleviated.

Tamang also noted the rising cases of diabetes, emphasizing that diabetes can lead to severe kidney issues and failure in some patients.

He thanked the Health Minister, Health Secretary, and the entire medical team, including doctors, nurses, technicians, and ward attendants, for their efforts in establishing the transplant program.

Kidney Donors from Patients’ Own Families

Tamang shared that the two patients undergoing transplants were from Gangtok and another location in Sikkim. He sent his best wishes to both recipients and their families.

In one instance, the patient’s husband was the kidney donor, while in the other case, the patient’s wife was the donor.

He expressed gratitude to the family members for stepping forward to donate their kidneys and supporting their loved ones during the procedures.

CM Highlights Expansion of Dialysis Services

The Chief Minister remarked that the launch of kidney transplantation is part of a larger effort to improve healthcare infrastructure in the state since the government took office in 2019.

He recalled that kidney patients used to travel to places like Siliguri for dialysis, sometimes several times a week, which caused significant hardship and expenses.

Tamang mentioned that the government later set up dialysis services at STNM Hospital and expanded these services to Gyalshing, Namchi, Mangan, and Jorethang. Similar services are planned for Singtam and Soreng, he added.

The goal, according to him, is to ensure patients receive as much treatment as possible within Sikkim, minimizing the need to travel outside the state.

Cancer Treatment Facilities Expanded in State

The Chief Minister also highlighted developments in cancer treatment services in Sikkim.

He noted that cancer patients previously had to leave the state, even for chemotherapy, going to places like Siliguri and other medical centers.

Tamang stated that chemotherapy and radiation treatment facilities have been established in Sikkim, enhancing the state’s capacity to provide specialized healthcare closer to patients’ homes.

“Trust Our Doctors and Hospitals”

In a strong appeal to the public, Tamang urged people to have more confidence in Sikkim’s doctors, specialists, and government hospitals.

He pointed out that Sikkim now has specialists in fields like neurology, nephrology, and cardiology, as well as advanced medical equipment needed for improved treatments.

The Chief Minister noted that some patients still tend to choose hospitals outside Sikkim, even when similar treatment is available in-state.

He referenced procedures such as knee and hip replacements at Namchi, mentioning that patients from other states have also come to Sikkim for treatment.

Tamang encouraged people to look at the overall success rates of medical services instead of letting isolated incidents cause distrust in the state’s healthcare system.

Financial Support for BPL Families

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to assist economically disadvantaged patients.

He explained that treatment, surgery, and diagnostic tests are still offered free to eligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) families under relevant government provisions.

For kidney transplant patients from financially challenged families, Tamang stated that help would be given through the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Scheme, covering medications needed for up to six months and other factors related to the transplant and surgery.

He clarified that government support would specifically target families unable to cover the costs themselves, while government employees and others with reimbursement options can continue using those services.

Tamang mentioned that the government also provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh to eligible kidney transplant patients who must travel to hospitals outside Sikkim, including medical centers in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Vellore.

More Facilities for Sikkim Patients Outside State

The Chief Minister discussed accommodation options for Sikkimese patients needing treatment outside the state.

He mentioned the “Aama Ko Kakh” facility in Siliguri, which allows patients and their attendants to stay temporarily during treatment.

He also said work on the proposed Suswasthya Bhawan would continue after previous challenges were addressed.

In Delhi, Tamang announced plans to build a larger and better-equipped New Sikkim House with more than 100 rooms.

He remarked that the current facility, built during the term of former Chief Minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari, has become too small for the increasing number of Sikkimese citizens, including patients and attendants that need accommodation in the capital.

In closing, Tamang congratulated the people of Sikkim and the Health Department on the launch of kidney transplant services and reiterated his call for citizens to trust the state’s doctors, medical professionals, and healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government aims to develop healthcare services within Sikkim, preventing citizens from facing unnecessary financial and personal struggles when seeking medical treatment.