Hardoi (UP) , Aug 17: A Hardoi Snakebite Rescue has drawn widespread attention after an elder brother reportedly slapped his 21-year-old sibling more than 150 times to keep him responsive while a medical team administered emergency anti-venom treatment.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Jyoti Nagar, under the Dehat Kotwali area of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. The victim, identified as Arun, had gone to a field carrying water for his elder brother, Akash.

According to reports, Arun was lifting a sack containing grass when a snake concealed beneath it bit him. His cries alerted Akash, who rushed to the spot and helped bring him towards the road as his condition began to deteriorate.

Police and ambulance services were reportedly informed, but immediate transport became critical as Arun showed signs of severe envenomation.

Passer-by Rushes Victim to Medical College

At that moment, Shivam Sharma, a medical store operator from Pragati Nagar, was passing through the area. After noticing the emergency, he reportedly placed Arun and Akash on his motorcycle and rushed them to the medical college without waiting for further assistance.

The quick decision helped Arun reach medical care during a crucial period following the bite.

At the hospital’s emergency department, Emergency Medical Officer Dr Sher Singh and a five-member medical team began treating Arun. Reports said the medical team found that the venom had significantly affected his condition and started administering anti-snake venom.

The family was reportedly instructed to keep Arun responsive and closely monitor him. Akash remained beside his younger brother, splashing water on his face and repeatedly slapping his cheeks whenever he appeared to be losing consciousness.

More Than 150 Slaps During Emergency Treatment

During the Hardoi Snakebite Rescue, Akash reportedly slapped Arun more than 150 times over nearly two hours. The unusual scene attracted attention after details and video footage of the incident emerged publicly.

What appeared at first to be an act of aggression was described by the family as a desperate attempt by an elder brother to prevent his sibling from becoming unresponsive during a life-threatening medical emergency.

Akash reportedly continued talking to Arun, watching his reactions and trying to ensure that he remained alert while doctors treated him.

Dr Sher Singh was quoted in local reports as saying that five anti-venom doses are generally administered initially in such cases. However, because Arun was showing severe effects of venom, the medical team administered 15 doses within approximately two hours.

Following intensive treatment, Arun’s condition gradually improved. He survived the emergency and was reported to be out of immediate danger.

Medical Treatment, Not Slapping, Saved Victim

Although the story has become widely known because of the reported 150 slaps, the successful outcome should primarily be attributed to rapid transportation, timely hospital admission, anti-venom administration and close medical supervision.

The slapping should not be interpreted as a medically established treatment for snakebite. The account that Arun was deliberately kept awake is based on reports describing what happened at the hospital and the instructions the family said it received in this particular case.

Public-health guidance generally recommends keeping a snakebite victim calm and as still as possible, immobilising the affected limb and arranging immediate transportation to a medical facility. Unnecessary movement can accelerate the spread of venom through the body.

People should not cut the bite, attempt to suck out the venom, apply ice, use electric shocks or tie an excessively tight tourniquet. They should also avoid wasting time on traditional remedies or attempting to capture the snake.

If the victim becomes drowsy, unconscious or develops breathing difficulties, those symptoms require urgent medical assessment and airway support from trained professionals. Family members should follow the directions of the treating medical team instead of copying dramatic actions seen in an isolated case.

Timely Intervention Proves Crucial

Arun’s survival involved a chain of rapid responses. Akash immediately reached him after hearing his cries, Shivam Sharma provided transportation at a critical moment, and the hospital team began treatment soon after his arrival.

The family later expressed gratitude to Dr Sher Singh, the emergency medical team and Shivam for their efforts.

India launched its National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming in 2024. The programme seeks to reduce snakebite deaths and complications through improved emergency care, better access to anti-venom, professional training, surveillance and public awareness.

Snakebite remains a serious medical emergency, particularly in rural and agricultural areas where people regularly work near grass, stored fodder, fields and other places where snakes may remain concealed.

The Hardoi Snakebite Rescue is ultimately a story of timely action and a brother’s determination. Behind Akash’s desperate attempts to keep Arun responsive was the fear of losing his younger sibling, but it was swift medical intervention and anti-venom treatment that proved decisive in saving Arun’s life.