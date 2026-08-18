Twisha Sharma Case: Chargesheet Details Final Hours, Giribala’s 46 Calls

636-page filing details WhatsApp messages, CCTV timeline and calls to parents in the minutes before Twisha Sharma died; accused dispute key claims

Bhopal , August 18, 2026 — Fresh details from the Central Bureau of Investigation’s chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma case have surfaced, offering a minute-by-minute reconstruction of her final hours and adding new weight to allegations of sustained cruelty in the months before her death.

According to the chargesheet, accessed by multiple news outlets, CCTV footage from the Bhopal residence shows Twisha walking alone from the ground floor towards the terrace shortly before 9:41 pm on May 12. At that time, she called her father and, crying, told him her husband Samarth Singh had become “very aggressive and violent,” asking her parents to come to her immediately. She spoke to her mother again around 10:05 pm before the call disconnected. CCTV footage allegedly then showed Samarth and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh, heading towards the terrace at around 10:23 pm. Twisha was brought downstairs and taken to AIIMS Bhopal, where she was declared brought dead at approximately 10:55 pm.

The chargesheet also draws on WhatsApp messages, phone records, medical and counselling records, and family statements to allege that Samarth subjected Twisha to sustained mental cruelty following their December 2025 marriage, including sexually derogatory remarks and repeated references to relationships she had disclosed prior to marriage. The CBI further alleges Giribala consistently sided with her son whenever Twisha raised complaints about his conduct, and that the relationship deteriorated sharply through March and April 2026 — a period during which Twisha discovered she was pregnant.

A separate strand of the investigation has focused on Giribala’s phone activity around the time of the death. The family has alleged she made approximately 46 calls between May 12 and May 14 to individuals including judicial officers, senior officials, doctors, advocates and CCTV personnel — activity investigators have examined as part of the broader probe into evidence handling in the case.

The CBI has invoked multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against both accused, including Section 80(2) (dowry death), Section 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives), Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) (acts done with common intention), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Section 80(2) carries a minimum sentence of seven years, extendable to life imprisonment.

Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh have disputed several of the CBI’s claims, including findings related to voice sample analysis, and have denied the dowry demand allegations, with the defence pointing to other factors it says contributed to Twisha’s death. Both remain in judicial custody as their bail applications await consideration by the court.

Case Timeline

December 9, 2025 — Twisha Sharma and Samarth Singh marry, having met on a dating app in February 2025

May 12, 2026 — Twisha found dead at the couple’s Bhopal residence; CBI chargesheet timeline places her final calls to her parents around 9:41 pm and 10:05 pm, with death declared at AIIMS Bhopal around 10:55 pm

May 2026 — Madhya Pradesh government recommends CBI probe; Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh arrested; Bar Council suspends Samarth’s licence

August 14, 2026 — CBI files chargesheet against Samarth and Giribala

August 17-18, 2026 — Chargesheet details made public: 636 pages, dowry death and cruelty charges, alleged 46 calls by Giribala, final-hours reconstruction; both accused dispute key findings and remain in judicial custody pending bail