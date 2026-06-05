Patna, June 5: In a significant moment for the Indian judiciary, Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on Friday. She is the first woman to hold this top position in the court’s history. Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) administered the oath of office during a ceremony in Patna.

Justice Rai, who previously served as a judge of the Sikkim High Court, took over after the retirement of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo. The Central Government officially announced her appointment following the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation.

Her appointment is another important milestone for Sikkim, as she is also the first judge from the Sikkim state to become Chief Justice of a High Court in India. Respected for her judicial experience and leadership, Justice Rai has previously held multiple terms as Acting Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony included judges, senior government officials, members of the legal community, and other dignitaries. This event marks the start of a new chapter for the Patna High Court.