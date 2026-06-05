Gangtok, June 05 : Today, 5th June marks four glorious years since the declaration of the Blue Duke as the State Butterfly of Sikkim by our Hon’ble Chief Minister, Sh. , Prem Singh Tamang-Golay , on the auspicious occasion of World Environment Day, 5th June 2022.

Nature is everything. It is the foundation of our existence and the source of our well-being. When the natural environment is healthy, we thrive—physically, mentally, and emotionally. We can sing, dance, dream, work, and contribute meaningfully to society. Yes, we can even do politics. But without a healthy environment, none of it is sustainable.

Therefore, let us take the time to understand the natural world around us—what needs to be conserved, what must be preserved, and why. Conservation is not merely about creating rules and restrictions; it is about maintaining the delicate balance of nature that supports all life.

On this World Environment Day, let us move beyond celebration and embrace responsibility. Every action we take today will shape the future of our forests, rivers, wildlife, and communities.

🌎 Wishing everyone not just a Happy World Environment Day, but a Responsible World Environment Day.

📸 All photographs of the State Butterfly, the Blue Duke, featured below were taken from different parts of Sikkim. Let us also honor the rich biodiversity, including the stunning sikkim butterfly, that makes our environment unique.