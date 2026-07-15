Darjeeling, July 15: A major tragedy was averted on Tuesday night after a Mahindra Thar carrying four occupants got stranded in the middle of the Balasan river at Dudhia when the water level rose suddenly, leaving those inside trapped against a powerful current.

According to local sources, the vehicle had entered the riverbed when the flow appeared manageable. Within minutes, however, the water swelled without warning — a pattern all too familiar in the hills during the monsoon, when rainfall upstream can transform a calm stretch of river into a dangerous torrent. The Thar stalled mid-stream, and the four people inside found themselves surrounded by fast-rising water with no safe way out.

It was at this critical moment that Devkumar Rai, a local resident, stepped forward. Displaying remarkable courage, Rai rallied fellow villagers and launched an immediate rescue effort. Battling the strong current and difficult nighttime conditions, the group managed to reach the stranded vehicle and pull all four occupants to safety, one by one.

All four individuals are reported safe. The Mahindra Thar, however, remains stuck in the riverbed, and efforts to retrieve it are expected once water levels recede.

Local residents have praised Rai and the villagers who joined him, describing the rescue as an example of the courage and humanitarian spirit that hill communities have repeatedly shown in times of crisis. Had the group not acted as swiftly as they did, the outcome could have been far more tragic.

The incident has once again underlined the dangers of crossing rivers and streams during the rainy season. Water levels in hill rivers like the Balasan can rise within minutes due to rainfall in upper catchment areas, often catching travellers completely off guard. Authorities and disaster management experts routinely advise against driving through riverbeds and causeways during the monsoon, even when the water appears shallow, as the force of a sudden surge can sweep away even heavy vehicles.

Detailed information regarding the incident, including the identities of the rescued individuals and the circumstances that led the vehicle into the river, is yet to be received.

A video of the incident, credited to Singer Nabin, has been shared solely for the purpose of public awareness.