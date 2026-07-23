Mumbai Police threatened young children by saying they would plant drugs in their pockets and falsely accuse them of crimes.

Mumbai, July 23: Mumbai Police has launched an official inquiry after a viral video appeared to show a police officer threatening detained student protesters with fake criminal charges, including falsely linking them to a drug case if they continued to join the demonstrations.

Reports indicate that students recorded the video while inside a police vehicle after being detained during protests in Mumbai. In the footage, the police officer is said to warn the students that they could face serious narcotics charges and potentially spend the rest of their lives in prison if they returned to protest.

The video spread quickly on social media, resulting in widespread backlash and prompting Mumbai Police to start an internal inquiry. Authorities have said that they will verify the video’s authenticity and the context of the alleged comments as part of the investigation.

Mumbai Police Orders Inquiry After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Cop Threatening Student Protesters

Mumbai Police threatened young children by saying they would plant drugs in their pockets and falsely implicate them in criminal cases.

Mumbai, July 23: Mumbai Police has ordered an… pic.twitter.com/dduRwm0e7S — The Voice of Sikkim (@tvsikkim) July 23, 2026

After the incident, the police driver seen in the video has reportedly been taken off active duty while the inquiry is underway. Officials have assured the public that appropriate action will be taken based on the investigation’s results.