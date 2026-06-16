Namchi, June 16: Namchi Police carried out two separate anti-drug operations at Mamring and Namthang on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of two individuals allegedly found with suspected brown sugar (heroin).

In the first operation at Mamring, police apprehended 32-year-old Birkha Bahadur Tamang, a resident of Turung, Kirtipur in Namchi. Officials recovered around 31 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

In another operation at Namthang, police arrested Bikram Pradhan, also aged 32 and a resident of Lower Phalidara, Namchi. Authorities seized 12.16 grams of suspected heroin during the operation.

The search and seizure proceedings were conducted by PI Ashish Bhujel, SHO of Namchi Police Station, and SI Sangita Khatiwara in accordance with legal procedures. The operation was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses and Mahendra Timsina, Deputy Director (PRI), BAC, Namchi.

Separate cases have been registered under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act at Namchi Police Station. Further investigation is currently underway.