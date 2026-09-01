Nepal Viral Green House: Family Credits Lord Shiva, Hanuman Chalisa for Miraculous Survival

She said she continuously chanted “Om Namah Shivaya” and recited the Hanuman Chalisa, praying for the safety of her family. For Laxmi, their survival and the fact that their home remained standing amid such extraordinary destruction were blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

Nuwakot (Nepal), Sep 1: The Nepal Viral Green House, which remarkably remained standing as a massive flood swept away and destroyed structures around it, has become one of the most extraordinary and widely shared survival stories emerging from the devastating Nepal floods.

The small turquoise-green house in the Trishuli Bazaar area of Nuwakot captured worldwide attention after dramatic footage showed a violent torrent of muddy water, rocks and debris surging around the building.

While adjoining structures were devastated by the force of the flood, the green house remained standing. More remarkably, the family trapped inside survived.

Now, couple Laxmi Pandey and Prakash Pyakurel, who endured the terrifying ordeal with her family, has attributed their survival to divine blessings, recalling how she continuously prayed to Lord Shiva and recited the Hanuman Chalisa as destruction unfolded around them.

Family Prayed as Flood Raged Around Nepal Viral Green House

The house was occupied by Prakash Pyakurel, his wife Laxmi Pandey, their children and elderly family members when the disaster struck.

As the raging flood surrounded the building, the family found themselves trapped with seemingly nowhere to escape.

The lower portion of the house was battered by water, mud and debris. Doors and windows were damaged or swept away, but the main structure remarkably continued to withstand the enormous force of the flood.

The family remained trapped for nearly two hours as the disaster unfolded around them.

Speaking to the media after surviving the ordeal, Laxmi recalled turning to prayer when the situation appeared beyond human control.

She said she continuously chanted “Om Namah Shivaya” and recited the Hanuman Chalisa, praying for the safety of her family.

For Laxmi, their survival and the fact that their home remained standing amid such extraordinary destruction were blessings of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

Family Eventually Rescued From Viral Green House

As the torrent subsided, the stranded family was eventually brought to safety with assistance from people in the area.

The images of the family waiting on the upper portion of the house while a violent mass of muddy water and debris rushed around them have since travelled across social media platforms worldwide.

What makes the footage particularly striking is the devastation surrounding the building.

Structures nearby were severely damaged or swept away, while the turquoise-green house remained upright amid the debris.

The contrast has led social media users across countries to call it the “Miracle House” and question how one building managed to survive such an extreme force of nature.

Divine Miracle or Engineering?

As the Nepal Viral Green House gained worldwide attention, two broad explanations emerged.

For the family, particularly Laxmi, the answer is deeply spiritual. Having prayed through what she believed could have been the final moments of their lives, she sees the family’s survival as divine grace.

Across social media too, many viewers have described the incident as nothing short of a miracle.

However, architects, engineers and construction enthusiasts have also attempted to explain why the building may have survived when other structures around it did not.

One widely circulated analysis by Architecture Presentation suggests that the building’s reinforced-concrete frame could have been a significant factor.

Unlike structures relying primarily on unreinforced masonry, a properly connected reinforced-concrete system uses columns, beams, steel reinforcement and the foundation together as a structural frame.

Such a system can potentially distribute powerful sideways forces generated by fast-moving water and debris more effectively through the structure.

However, this explanation circulating online should be treated as an engineering assessment based on available visuals rather than the conclusion of a formal structural investigation.

Location May Also Have Helped Green House Survive

Another possible factor is the exact position of the building.

The viral engineering analysis suggests the green house was situated slightly away from the deepest part of the debris-flow channel and on comparatively higher ground.

Its relatively compact shape may have allowed part of the torrent to divide and move around the building rather than forcing the entire flow directly against one face of the structure.

As mud and debris accumulated around it, the deposited material may also have altered the path of subsequent surges.

Together, the building’s structural design, foundation, location, geometry and the unpredictable dynamics of the flood could all have contributed to its survival.

Nepal’s ‘Miracle House’ Captures Global Attention

Whatever ultimately explains its survival — faith, engineering, location, circumstance, or a combination of factors — the image of the lone green house standing amid widespread destruction has become one of the defining visuals of the Nepal flood disaster.

For engineers, it has prompted discussion about resilient construction in flood- and disaster-prone Himalayan regions.

For millions watching the footage online, it has become an astonishing story of survival.

But for the Pandey Pyakurel family, the meaning is much more personal.

They were inside the house when the flood roared around them. They watched destruction unfold while believing their lives could end at any moment.

They prayed.

And when the waters finally subsided, their house was still standing — and the family was alive.

For Laxmi, who says she kept chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during those terrifying moments, their escape is something she considers nothing less than divine grace.

Today, the Nepal Viral Green House is no longer merely a building that survived a flood. It has become a worldwide symbol of survival, faith, resilience and the extraordinary unpredictability of nature.