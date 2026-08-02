Nirmal Purja: Nimsdai’s Legacy After Broad Peak Avalanche

Gangtok, Aug 2 : The mountains that made Nirmal Purja immortal have also claimed him. The legendary British-Nepali mountaineer, known to the world as Nimsdai, has died at the age of 43 after an avalanche struck his expedition on Pakistan’s Broad Peak, bringing to a close one of the most extraordinary chapters in modern mountaineering history.

Purja’s expedition company, Elite Exped, confirmed the tragedy in a statement carrying profound sadness and immense heartbreak, revealing that other members of the ten person climbing team, including his trusted partners Pur Bahadur Gurung and Nima Sherpa, also lost their lives. The avalanche struck the team on Broad Peak’s popular West Ridge route at an altitude of around 6,600 metres. What followed was a desperate, two day search hampered by brutal weather and unforgiving terrain, before drone footage finally located the climbers near 5,900 metres and confirmed the worst.

For a man who built his entire life on defying the impossible, the end came on the very terrain that gave him his legend.

From a Gurkha village to Britain’s elite Special Forces

Purja’s story began far from the world’s highest peaks, in a modest village in western Nepal, where even flip flops were considered a luxury during his childhood. Born into a family with deep military roots, his father and three older brothers had all served in Nepal’s Gurkha regiments. Following that path was never a question for young Nirmal. Being a Gurkha was my only dream, he once wrote. It was the only thing I wanted to do.

He served six years as a British Gurkha before achieving something no Nepali had done before him, earning a place in Britain’s elite Special Boat Service, the Royal Navy’s most secretive special forces unit. Across a military career spanning roughly sixteen years, Purja became a subject matter expert in extreme cold weather warfare, training that would later prove decisive in his second life among the clouds.

The climb that rewrote the rulebook

Purja’s tryst with the mountains began almost by accident, on a trek to Everest Base Camp in 2012, when he summited the 6,119 metre Lobuche. He climbed his first eight thousander in 2014, but it was in 2019 that he stunned the entire climbing world.

Setting out on what he called Project Possible, Purja summited all fourteen of the world’s peaks above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days, obliterating the previous record of nearly eight years held for decades. Along the way, he carried out daring high altitude rescues, cementing his reputation as a climber whose ambitions extended far beyond his own glory. In 2022, he went further still, becoming the first person to complete a triple header of 8,000 metre summits without supplementary oxygen, climbing Kanchenjunga, Everest, and Lhotse within nine days. His achievements were later chronicled in the acclaimed 2021 Netflix documentary 14 Peaks, Nothing Is Impossible, inspiring a new generation of climbers across the world.

He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2018 for his military service and mountaineering achievements, and the fourteen peaks he conquered were permanently inked across his back, framed by swirling clouds and Tibetan prayer flags.

Beyond the summits, a businessman and humanitarian

Purja was never content to be remembered only as a record breaker. He built a commercial mountaineering empire through Elite Exped and launched the NIMSDAI clothing brand, attracting royalty and billionaires into a business that funded his next audacious ambition, the Hat Trick Project, an attempt to climb all fourteen eight thousanders and the Seven Summits three times over.

He channelled his earnings into humanitarian work through the Nimsdai Foundation, including lesser known but deeply significant initiatives such as the Lobuche Porter House, built to support the guides and porters whose labour makes Himalayan expeditions possible. For decades, Sherpas and porters had been seen chiefly as support staff to foreign climbers. Purja’s career, alongside a new generation of Nepali mountaineers, helped recast them as leaders and record holders in their own right.

Tributes pour in

News of his death has sent shockwaves through the global mountaineering and adventure community. British adventurer Bear Grylls, who worked with Purja on the documentary Finding Michael, called the loss heartbreaking for so many climbers around the world who had a relationship with this remarkable and unique man.

Perhaps the most fitting tribute came from Purja himself, in words that now read as a farewell. This one is dedicated to everyone who carried me here. Supporters. Critics. All of you. Without both sides, there is no fire. So thank you genuinely.

The Nimsdai Foundation, in confirming his death, wrote, Nims, and to all those who lost their lives, you will never be forgotten.

Nirmal Purja leaves behind a legacy that reshaped what the world believed was humanly possible at altitude, an inspiration to Nepali climbers and adventurers everywhere, and a reminder that even the greatest conquerors of the mountains ultimately climb at their mercy.