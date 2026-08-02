Nirmal Purja’s Body Recovered on Broad Peak; Search Continues for Five Missing Climbers

Gilgit-Baltistan (Pakistan), August 2: The body of famous British-Nepali mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja has been found on Broad Peak three days after a severe avalanche hit an international climbing team in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region. The Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed that Purja’s body was discovered at about 5,700 metres.

Purja, 43, was leading a 10-member team when the avalanche struck on July 30. Rescue teams have recovered five bodies so far, while search efforts continue for the remaining five climbers despite very tough weather and rough terrain.

Broad Peak, which rises to 8,051 metres in the Karakoram range, is considered one of the hardest high-altitude mountains in the world. Rescue efforts have included ground teams, drones, and air support, but severe conditions have greatly slowed down the operation.

Nirmal Purja gained international fame for changing mountaineering history by climbing all 14 peaks over 8,000 metres in a record 189 days in 2019. This achievement was featured in the Netflix film 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible. A former member of the British Army’s Gurkha regiment and the UK’s Special Boat Service (SBS), Purja was well-respected for his endurance, leadership, and many high-altitude rescue missions.

The tragedy has led to a wave of tributes from the global mountaineering community. Fellow climbers, expedition organizers, and fans remember Purja as one of the most significant figures in modern Himalayan climbing. Rescue officials have stated that efforts will continue until all missing climbers are found.