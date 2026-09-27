Pakyong World Tourism Day Event Spotlights AI and Digital Innovation

Pakyong, September 27 : Pakyong World Tourism Day 2026 celebrations focused on the growing role of artificial intelligence and digital innovation in transforming tourism services, destination management and visitor experiences.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Pakyong District, Government of Sikkim, organised the programme at the Community Hall in Pakyong under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada, Advisor to the Chief Minister, attended as the chief guest. Temi Tea Estate Managing Director Radha Pradhan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Headquarters) Thendup Lepcha and Officer on Special Duty to the Rhenock MLA DB Chettri were among the other dignitaries present.

Khatiwada highlighted the State Government’s efforts to promote tourism in Rhenock constituency, Pakyong district and other parts of Sikkim. He also spoke about initiatives aimed at strengthening adventure tourism in Rhenock and acknowledged the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department’s role in supporting tourism-related activities.

Focus on Temi Tea tourism

Addressing the programme, Radha Pradhan outlined the contribution of Temi Tea Estate to employment and local livelihoods. She said the State Government’s recent wage enhancement had supported the estate’s sustainability and described tourism as an important avenue for strengthening its operations and generating livelihood opportunities.

Pradhan said increased visitor activity at the estate could help generate additional revenue, expand economic opportunities for nearby communities and support the socio-economic development of surrounding areas.

She called for greater promotion of Temi Tea Estate as a tourism destination and encouraged coordinated efforts to attract more visitors and extend their stays. She also highlighted the experiences and activities available to tourists at the estate.

Proposed plans to improve tourism infrastructure, visitor facilities and tourism-oriented activities at Temi Tea Estate were also outlined during the programme. Pradhan urged hotels and hospitality establishments to include Temi Tea on their menus to increase the visibility and consumption of the locally produced tea among visitors.

Responsible growth and emerging technology

District Tourism Officer-cum-Deputy Director Sushma Pradhan called for collective action to develop Pakyong district’s tourism sector. She said the industry must respond to changing travel trends and emerging technologies while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainable growth.

She stressed the importance of responsible tourism in protecting the environment and conserving resources for future generations. Tourism stakeholders and local societies were encouraged to cooperate, support one another and participate in the adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Tourism Officer Raghav Chettri discussed the use of AI-based tools in tourism-related work and their potential to improve accessibility and operational efficiency. He encouraged stakeholders to examine emerging technological opportunities and also outlined State Government initiatives for the development and promotion of tourism.

Adventure tourism potential

Arjun Kumar Rai, a paragliding instructor and general secretary of the Sikkim Paragliding Association, traced the introduction and development of paragliding as an adventure tourism activity in Sikkim.

Rai spoke about the technical requirements, suitability and feasibility of paragliding in the State, as well as its potential contribution to tourism growth.

The programme included a video presentation on digital initiatives undertaken by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department to modernise tourism services and administrative processes. Another presentation showcased the proposed activities of the upcoming Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026.

Staff members of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department presented cultural performances during the celebration. Guests, tourism stakeholders and personnel were also felicitated for their contributions to sustainable tourism development in Sikkim.

Source IPRGOS